Authorities step up patrols, awareness, to prevent drunk driving this week

GREENSBORO — National transportation officials are urging families to help prevent alcohol-related traffic deaths on "Blackout Wednesday" by reminding young drivers about the dangers of driving while impaired.

From 2016 to 2020, drivers ages 21-24 represented the largest percentage (44%) of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The night before Thanksgiving — also dubbed for years as “Drinksgiving” — has been called one of the biggest bar nights of the year. According to The Drink Nation, here's why: "Kids are home from college, folks who have moved away return to where other family is, and Thanksgiving Eve is the perfect opportunity to see each other."

Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said the agency wants to prevent any life from being lost on North Carolina's roads this holiday season.

“Every driver has an opportunity to help us attain this goal by slowing down, avoiding operating a vehicle while impaired and insisting that all occupants in their vehicle wear a seatbelt,” Johnson said in a news release.

Troopers will partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for their annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period. The campaign began Monday and runs through Sunday.

Authorities also say nighttime is a particularly dangerous time to be on the roads: The rate of alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2020 was 3.1 times higher at night than during the day.

With an increase in holiday travelers, the Highway Patrol plans to have an increased presence in hopes of making drivers more aware of dangerous behaviors such as speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

According to AAA, an expected 49 million people will travel by automobile across the United States during the holiday weekend.

The Highway Patrol provided these reminders for safe travel:

Don’t drive distracted. Avoid technological devices — such as cell phones — while operating a vehicle.

Ensure all occupants are properly restrained in weight-appropriate restraint devices, day or night.

Never drive while impaired. Have a plan and take advantage of the multiple ride-sharing avenues available.

Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop your vehicle.

Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at drivenc.gov.

Motorists can call 911 or contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *47 if law enforcement assistance is needed.