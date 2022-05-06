Autistic Scout's award-winning project helps first responders help people on the spectrum in crisis

GREENSBORO — Holden Pardue had just received the Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award when someone asked the firefighters next door for a photo of him with their truck since his project involved helping first responders who may encounter people like him.

Holden, who is on the autism spectrum, had already delivered to Greensboro's fire chief the first sensory overload kits he created for his project. And the 17-year-old was excited to see that the kit bearing his name was already being stocked on those trucks.

"It was a beautiful moment," said Scoutmaster Mike Matzinger of Troop 600 in Oak Ridge, the home of the Special Ops Patrol, which was created by Holden's parents to work specifically with Scouts on the autism spectrum.

Holden is believed to be the first autistic Scout to have received this award through the eight-county Old North State Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and he is likely the only one nationally — or one of a few — to do so, according to Scouting officials.

The "S.O.C.K." or Special Ops Care Kit is designed for autistic children or adults or anyone who is in crisis, Holden said.

Among the items in the kit is a weighted blanket, which is calming, especially for Holden, who likes being hugged; a stress ball with spikes that also serves as a therapy brush; and a fidget spinner that helps with nervous energy and as a distraction.

Holden also included a social story, which is a short story that helps someone understand the situation they might be in — such as how firefighters might sound like the Star Wars character Darth Vader with their breathing apparatus on, but, "You must listen closely."

"I learned a lot just listening to him," Chief Chris Johnson of the Summerfield Fire Department said earlier this week while getting a second delivery of the kits from Holden.

The Scout stood proudly in his uniform.

"I hope that they learned their lesson," Holden responded with a mix of wit and seriousness.

Holden's parents worked with Matzinger about an idea for the Eagle Scout project in 2021, and Holden was hands-on. The family had read about similar projects, but Holden used the items that help him.

"We are getting calls from police departments and other first responders," Matzinger said. "Troop leaders all over the country are calling me."

Other Scouting officials want to know about the kits but also about becoming more inclusive while giving all Scouts the same experience.

"A phrase I use a lot is, 'Scouting is for all,' " Matzinger said. "My mission as scoutmaster is to see that every young person learns to make ethical and moral choices based on the values of the Scout Oath and Law so as 'right now' servant leaders they make the lives of others better."

He's worked with a lot of youth with different abilities like Holden.

"Even when they age out of a troop, they continue to live out the values of Scouting by serving others to the best of their abilities," Matzinger said. "Our community needs more Holdens and Scouting is one way we can work to see that happen."

Both Holden and his older brother Evan, also on the autism spectrum, loved the outdoors and hiking when their parents looked into Scouting.

"We wanted them to feel like they were part of a community," Heather Pardue said of Evan.

Their dad, Ben, became an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 600. People with autism may have outbursts but Evan blended in with the others.

Evan, who earned his Eagle Scout first, would later become a special assistant for the troop.

"It was such a good experience for him," Heather Pardue said. "We could see the growth and he became more and more independent."

Holden, smart and capable, does have impulsive behavior. To work on that and being part of a group, the Pardues started the Special Ops Patrol to include children on the spectrum to be a part of the troop.

With the help of friends and family, Holden raised $2,275 for the Eagle Scout project through GoFundMe, an online crowdsourcing fund that helped him buy the items and pay to have a special logo on a drawstring bag at a cost of $31 each.

He started with a goal of $1,500 but raised more than $2,000 in just a few hours.

His goal was to furnish all 36 trucks with the Greensboro Fire Department. With the additional donations, he was able to expand the project.

The community has noticed.

"I have known the beautiful Pardue Family for many years," wrote one donor. "I believe in this important project. (Jay's Mom)"

When he got the special Eagle award for his project that adds another tool to the first responders' arsenal, Holden said he didn't just feel great.

"I felt super great," he said.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

