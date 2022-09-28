 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Autopsy reveals High Point man, 39, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

  • 0
HP Police
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

HIGH POINT — Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning killed a 39-year-old man who was found dead Monday night, along with several dogs, inside a home in the 900 block of Amos Street.

Investigators believe it was likely caused by a generator in operation in the home, according to a news release Wednesday from the High Point Police Department. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined there were no signs of trauma to the body of Robert R. Baker, police said.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to an assist EMS call and were advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside.

Baker and the dogs appeared to have been deceased for days, police said.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road. Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Man charged in fatal assault of woman Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police say

Officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Patio Place found 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray injured. Less than three hours later, police said in a news release that Murray had died and 39-year-old Marlin Tearrow Murray had been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro

The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook says it removed accounts from China that attempted to interfere with US midterms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert