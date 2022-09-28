Autopsy reveals High Point man, 39, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning killed a 39-year-old man who was found dead Monday night, along with several dogs, inside a home in the 900 block of Amos Street.
Investigators believe it was likely caused by a generator in operation in the home, according to a news release Wednesday from the High Point Police Department. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined there were no signs of trauma to the body of Robert R. Baker, police said.
Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to an assist EMS call and were advised there was a deceased person and several dead dogs inside.
Baker and the dogs appeared to have been deceased for days, police said.