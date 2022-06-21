Baby formula giveaway in Greensboro, Winston-Salem set for this week

GREENSBORO — StarMed Healthcare will give away baby formula at several locations, including two in the Triad, according to a news release from the organization.

Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Triad times and locations for the giveaways include:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. N.W., Winston-Salem.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Four Seasons Town Centre, 410 Four Seasons Towne Centre, Greensboro.

The nationwide baby formula shortage began in late 2021 as a result of supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, product recalls and a large manufacturing plant shutdown.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” Jim Estramonte, StarMed’s CEO, said in the news release. “We admire their dedication, effort, and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”

StarMed began hosting baby formula giveaways in May and will monitor supplies and availability for the potential of scheduling future events, according to the release.