Back-to-back COVID-19 outbreaks hit Jamestown nursing home

GREENSBORO — Just as one COVID-19 outbreak was ending at a Jamestown nursing home another outbreak began, state health officials said Thursday.
The outbreaks occurred at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, according to an email from Bailey Pennington, a communications specialist with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“The local health department submitted the final data, and we verified that the outbreak was over, and by the time that happened the facility reported another outbreak,” Pennington said.
Tuesday’s report from the state shows the August outbreak — which was declared over — involved the death of one resident, 11 cases among residents and three cases with staff members.
The later outbreak, first reported publicly Tuesday, involves two staff members at Shannon Gray.
A phone message left for the facility’s administrator on Thursday seeking comment was not returned.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Several coronavirus cases also were newly reported at other Guilford County facilities and some local nursing homes dropped off the state’s weekly report of ongoing outbreaks.
Heartland Living & Rehabilitation at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital showed an increase of 22 cases among residents (for a total of 26) and 10 additional cases among staff (for a total of 14).
A phone message seeking comment from the nursing home on Thursday was not returned.
A message on Heartland’s website says: “As a result of admitting positive residents, an increase in the number of active cases in our facility is possible. We still have a separate, dedicated isolation unit for new admissions/readmissions who are not active COVID-19 positive.”
Updates on the website indicate 19 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since Nov. 23.
It’s unclear if the cases mentioned on the website are included in the state data released Tuesday. The state report doesn’t indicate the dates when positive test results are received.
At Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center, Tuesday’s state report indicated there was one new case among residents (for a total of 11) and one new case involving staff (for a total of five).
A phone message seeking comment Thursday was not returned.
The state report also showed amended data for Clapps Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden. A COVID-19 outbreak at that facility includes two cases among staff members — one less than previously reported.
Outbreaks were declared over at two other facilities in Greensboro. One of those outbreaks involved Guilford Health Care Center, which had three previously unreported deaths, four previously unreported cases among staff and 20 cases involving residents — eight of them previously unreported by the state.
Another outbreak declared over was at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, which had six cases among residents (three previously unreported) and two cases among staff.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.