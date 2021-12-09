Back-to-back COVID-19 outbreaks hit Jamestown nursing home

GREENSBORO — Just as one COVID-19 outbreak was ending at a Jamestown nursing home another outbreak began, state health officials said Thursday.

The outbreaks occurred at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, according to an email from Bailey Pennington, a communications specialist with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The local health department submitted the final data, and we verified that the outbreak was over, and by the time that happened the facility reported another outbreak,” Pennington said.

Tuesday’s report from the state shows the August outbreak — which was declared over — involved the death of one resident, 11 cases among residents and three cases with staff members.

The later outbreak, first reported publicly Tuesday, involves two staff members at Shannon Gray.

A phone message left for the facility’s administrator on Thursday seeking comment was not returned.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.