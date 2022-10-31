Bags resembling popular snacks, candy, used to disguise THC edibles, drugs, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Police say some local tobacco and vape stores were selling counterfeit bags resembling popular snacks and candy to disguise THC edibles and drugs.

The products violate trademark laws and many of them are marketed toward children, High Point police said in a news release. THC is short for tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

Store owners and employees voluntarily surrendered more than 8,800 counterfeit products and were issued a warning. The cost of the surrendered items totaled $49,896, police said in the news release.

Police did not include names of the stores in the news release.

On October 20 and 27, High Point officers joined agents from the N.C. Department of the Secretary of State, N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division and Homeland Security Investigations to check several tobacco and vape stores for trademark violations.

The products included bongs, grinders, roach clips, vape cartridges and gummies. Several stores were also selling cans and bottles with hidden compartments, which are commonly used to hide narcotics.

Some of the trademark names and images included:

Louis Vuitton

Disney

Nintendo

Marvel

Frito-Lay

Kellogg’s

Mondelez (Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Sour Patch Kids)

Coca-Cola

Girl Scouts of the USA

Those companies did not give permission for their trademark to be used on the surrendered products, police said. Offenders of trademark laws can be charged with a misdemeanor or felony, depending on the products' value.

Store owners and employees also surrendered U-Pass and XStream Urine, which violate state law about defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests, police said in the news release.

More information is expected to be released this afternoon.