Balancing act: Group performs in downtown Greensboro park

On Saturday, Greensboro Downtown Parks’ Artist in Residence, Activate Entertainment Project, presented the second of three pop-up performances in its latest series, “Passages.” The Greensboro circus arts company used stories from community members as inspiration for the project. The final pop-up performances will be Aug. 5-6 with the group returning on Sept. 2-3 for a final 45-minute performance combining all of the work in the finished piece.