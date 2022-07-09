 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Balancing act: Group performs in downtown Greensboro park

Sierra Rhoades Nicholls (top) does a stunt with Kevin Flanagan at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on Saturday. Greensboro Downtown Parks’ Artist in Residence, Activate Entertainment Project, performed the second of three pop-up performances in its latest series, “Passages.”

On Saturday, Greensboro Downtown Parks’ Artist in Residence, Activate Entertainment Project, presented the second of three pop-up performances in its latest series, “Passages.” The Greensboro circus arts company used stories from community members as inspiration for the project. The final pop-up performances will be Aug. 5-6 with the group returning on Sept. 2-3 for a final 45-minute performance combining all of the work in the finished piece.

From left, Kevin Flanagan, Sierra Rhoades Nicholls, and Aaron Dewitt perform at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on Saturday as part of Greensboro Downtown Parks’ Artist in Residence, Activate Entertainment Project.
Sierra Rhoades Nicholls (top) does a stunt with Kevin Flanagan while spectators watch at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on Saturday.
