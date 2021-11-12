Band of brothers: Triad veterans take a 'surreal' journey to honor the fallen

GREENSBORO — Late Thursday, a group of military veterans got off a plane at Piedmont Triad International Airport and received a rousing welcome from several hundred people waving American flags and signs.

It was a fitting tribute. Thursday was, after all, Veterans Day.

“It was just something that sent chills down your spine,” Harvey McDonald said.

The veterans were part of a free trip to Washington, D.C. to see war memorials. McDonald, who was in the Marines from 1957 to 1963, was one of them.

“There was such an electricity in the air. Everybody was just laughing and having a good time,” he added.

The trip was organized by Triad Honor Flight, which formed last year to take military veterans living in the area to see memorials that pay tribute to the fallen. The chapter is part of a national network of Honor Flight organizations that has provided trips to thousands of veterans over the past 15 years.

“It was really a day to remember. Surreal is a word I use,” said Alison Huber, the executive director of Triad Honor Flight.