GREENSBORO — Two acclaimed directors. Two very different movies. One internet meme.

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" a bright-hued comedy about a doll having an existential crisis, and Cristopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" a partly black-and-white biopic drama about a nuclear scientist building a deadly weapon, are both coming out this week.

Both films have advertised a Friday release date, but showtimes are available in Greensboro as soon as Thursday.

Some movie fans and internet jokesters have been making much of the shared release date for contrasting movies, which are coming from two different studios: Warner Brothers and Universal.

AMC Theaters reported that 20,000 of its AMC Stubs members had purchased tickets for a double feature. If you’re counting, that’s 294 minutes of moviewatching. Even Margot Robbie — Barbie herself — and Tom Cruise, the star of another summer blockbuster, have started plotting the ideal “Barbenheimer” day.

“It’s a perfect double bill,” said Robbie at her movie’s London premiere Wednesday. “I think actually start your day with ‘Barbie,’ then go straight into ‘Oppenheimer’ and then a ‘Barbie’ chaser.”

So is it possible to pull off watching both movies on the same day in Greensboro this week?

Judging from screening times posted by local theaters as of Tuesday evening, the answer is definitely yes. There's lots of options, whether you want to use "Barbie" as a palate cleanser to the darkness of "Oppenheimer" or to finish off you moviegoing day with the massive explosions and moral ambiguities of Oppenheimer.

Here's a couple sample ways to pull it off. As always, movie times may change or get sold out, so double check before you go.

Thursday, June 20: Regal Cinemas, Northline Avenue.

Oppenheimer at 5 p.m. on a standard screen or 6 p.m. on RPX, followed by Barbie at 9:50, 10:20 or 10:25 p.m.

Friday, June 21: RED Cinemas, Battleground Ave.

Oppenheimer at 12:40 p.m. followed by Barbie at 5:25, 7, or 8:20 p.m.

Saturday June 22: AmStar Cinemas 18 Four Seasons Station.

Barbie 2 p.m. on GPX, followed by Oppenheimer on GPX at 6 p.m.