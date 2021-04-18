 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bats in the attic? Here's some advice and fun facts about these much-maligned creatures
0 comments
featured

Bats in the attic? Here's some advice and fun facts about these much-maligned creatures

{{featured_button_text}}
Little_brown_bat_(7408990420).jpg

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist holds a little brown bat.

 Ann Froschauer photos, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

It’s nearly time for bats to begin raising their young – a welcome or disconcerting idea, depending upon your feelings about this mammal. Pup-rearing season is May 1 – July 31.

And while bat houses are sold online and in retail stores, these critters can also take up residence in people houses.

The decline of the bat population is expected to substantially impact the environment and agriculture.

Should you discover such house guests, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission asks that you find a wildlife control agent to remove them before May 1. (Seriously, would you wait to do this?) You can find professionals at www.ncpaws.org/ncwrcmaps/WCA.

If you miss that deadline, the commission recommends leaving the bats alone until the end of July. A wildlife control agent can seal off any entryways into the living space of your home.

If exposed to a bat, contact the Guilford County health department at 336-641-7777 to have the animal tested for rabies. Generally, though, rabies is not commonly found in bats.

Here are some facts about this adept flier which, by the way, generally has good eyesight.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Bats in North Carolina hibernate or migrate south during the winter.

• Young bats are flightless for three to four weeks after birth and depend on their mothers to survive.

• Of the 17 species of bats found in North Carolina, three are federally endangered (Indiana, gray, and Virginia big-eared), and one, the northern long-eared bat, is federally threatened.

• Bats nearly devour their own body weight in insects nightly.

• A protein found in vampire bat saliva has been used to develop clot-busting medication to aid stroke victims.

• Bat droppings, called guano, generally are about the same size and shape as mouse droppings. They are often found in piles, created by roosting bats.

• Bats return to the same roost each spring. For tips on building, buying or installing bat boxes, visit batcon.org/about-bats/bat-houses.

Sources: N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; New York State Integrated Pest Management

— Compiled by Kenwyn Caranna

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home
Local

Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

The group is looking to attract back to the city those between the ages 30 to 55 who were born here or attended college here, or professionals who formerly lived here. Earlier this month, it announced that 10 people had returned or committed to returning.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News