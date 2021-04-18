Bats in the attic? Here's some advice and fun facts about these much-maligned creatures

It’s nearly time for bats to begin raising their young – a welcome or disconcerting idea, depending upon your feelings about this mammal. Pup-rearing season is May 1 – July 31.

And while bat houses are sold online and in retail stores, these critters can also take up residence in people houses.

Should you discover such house guests, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission asks that you find a wildlife control agent to remove them before May 1. (Seriously, would you wait to do this?) You can find professionals at www.ncpaws.org/ncwrcmaps/WCA.

If you miss that deadline, the commission recommends leaving the bats alone until the end of July. A wildlife control agent can seal off any entryways into the living space of your home.

If exposed to a bat, contact the Guilford County health department at 336-641-7777 to have the animal tested for rabies. Generally, though, rabies is not commonly found in bats.

Here are some facts about this adept flier which, by the way, generally has good eyesight.

• Bats in North Carolina hibernate or migrate south during the winter.

• Young bats are flightless for three to four weeks after birth and depend on their mothers to survive.