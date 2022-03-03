 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment returns to Country Park
Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment returns to Country Park

Colonial troops fire their muskets at British troops during the 2018 reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. 

 H. SCOTT HOFFMANN, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment event will return March 12 and 13 to Country Park.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13. The battle portion will be reenacted at 2 p.m. daily on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.

Admission is free. 

Reenactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers.

Vendors will be on hand with colonial arts and crafts for sale. There will be food and drinks for sale at the Battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park.

Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles are available to take spectators to the battlefield.

Because of the noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the reenactments.

For more information, call the County Park office at 336-373-3648 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/reenactment.

