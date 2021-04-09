Before changing noise buffers around PTI, city officials want public's input

GREENSBORO — City planners are considering ways to change development restrictions in an area around Piedmont Triad International Airport where noise from planes could affect residents there.

They believe restrictions should be relaxed in some areas to allow more development, but they want the public's input before they decide on a final plan.

So the Planning Department has scheduled two virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday so people can learn more about the proposed changes and share concerns or ask questions.

The city is proposing redrawing what's known as the "overlay district" around PTI. The city has divided the district into two areas and is studying zoning options that would affect the final plan.

Officials will explain those options at the meetings.

The City Council recently considered an earlier proposal but decided to send the new regulations back through the planning process to gather more input from the public.

