 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Behavioral Health Center expands care for those in mental health, substance use crisis

  • 0

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is now providing longer-term services for residents who need it while being treated at the center at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis will now have access to additional care in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is providing longer-term services for residents who need it while being treated at the facility's 931 Third St. address.

Cone Health and Guilford County on Monday opened 16 longer-term beds to provide a safe place for observation and care for adults with significant mental and emotional needs, according to a joint news release.

BHC_Crisis Center Staff Station.jpg

A nurse works at the staff station inside the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center.

The center has been providing mental and behavioral health care for all ages, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since opening in June 2021.

BHC_Exterior_IMG_0337.jpg

The exterior of the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center, which is located at 931 Third St. in Greensboro.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement that some residents experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis have more complex needs beyond the initial symptoms.

People are also reading…

“By expanding the services offered at the Behavioral Health Center, we can provide longer-term care right here in the same building, allowing patients to continue their recovery without having to leave their county and local support system,” Alston said.

BHC_Cafeteria II.jpg

The dining room inside the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center.

Some needs of people in crisis may range from getting back into a routine medication schedule to further assistance with a challenging mental health episode that may last several days or more.

Dr. Archana Kumar, the center's medical director, said their team supports a wide range of serious mental and emotional health care needs.

"It can be a bridge for that adult in crisis,” Kumar said in a statement. 

BHC_Nurse at desk.jpg

A nurse works inside the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center.

Residents who think they may need crisis services should seek an evaluation at the Behavioral Health Urgent Care, which is located at the center.

Debra Mack, the center's director, said the facility "allows us to treat our community members in need with respect and compassion.”

BHC_More Inspirational words.jpg

Inspirational words in the decor is designed to provide hope to patients at the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center.

The center is the first in North Carolina to offer both urgent- and crisis-level behavioral health care in one location, while also offering medical screenings for conditions like diabetes or asthma, according to the news release.

In addition to the 16 beds for adults age 18 and older in a mental health crisis, the Alexander Youth Network operates a 16-bed center on the property that provides extended stay care for adolescents.

People do not need a referral to be seen in the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, according to Julie Smith, a county spokeswoman. Pending an initial assessment, a referral may be necessary for further treatment, she said.

For those without health insurance, services will still be provided regardless of ability to pay, according to Smith.

"What's important is getting treatment for any mental or behavioral health crisis when it's needed," she said.

Contact Annette Ayres at 336-373-7019.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

McKinney Fire leaves structures ruined in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert