Behavioral Health Center expands care for those in mental health, substance use crisis

GREENSBORO — Anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis will now have access to additional care in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is providing longer-term services for residents who need it while being treated at the facility's 931 Third St. address.

Cone Health and Guilford County on Monday opened 16 longer-term beds to provide a safe place for observation and care for adults with significant mental and emotional needs, according to a joint news release.

The center has been providing mental and behavioral health care for all ages, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since opening in June 2021.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement that some residents experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis have more complex needs beyond the initial symptoms.

“By expanding the services offered at the Behavioral Health Center, we can provide longer-term care right here in the same building, allowing patients to continue their recovery without having to leave their county and local support system,” Alston said.

Some needs of people in crisis may range from getting back into a routine medication schedule to further assistance with a challenging mental health episode that may last several days or more.

Dr. Archana Kumar, the center's medical director, said their team supports a wide range of serious mental and emotional health care needs.

"It can be a bridge for that adult in crisis,” Kumar said in a statement.

Residents who think they may need crisis services should seek an evaluation at the Behavioral Health Urgent Care, which is located at the center.

Debra Mack, the center's director, said the facility "allows us to treat our community members in need with respect and compassion.”

The center is the first in North Carolina to offer both urgent- and crisis-level behavioral health care in one location, while also offering medical screenings for conditions like diabetes or asthma, according to the news release.

In addition to the 16 beds for adults age 18 and older in a mental health crisis, the Alexander Youth Network operates a 16-bed center on the property that provides extended stay care for adolescents.

People do not need a referral to be seen in the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, according to Julie Smith, a county spokeswoman. Pending an initial assessment, a referral may be necessary for further treatment, she said.

For those without health insurance, services will still be provided regardless of ability to pay, according to Smith.

"What's important is getting treatment for any mental or behavioral health crisis when it's needed," she said.