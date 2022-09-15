Behind the music: Meet the 'village' bringing Mary J. Blige to Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Royalty is in town.

Mary J. Blige, the “queen of hip-hop soul,” will open her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija will join her as special guests.

Saturday’s stop launches them on a fast-paced tour that will hit 23 more venues before ending on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City.

Now 51, Blige performed here in July 2000, then in April 2008 with rapper and record producer Jay-Z.

She released her debut album, “What’s the 411?” in 1992, following up with big hits including “Real Love,” “Not Gon’ Cry,” “Be Without You” and “Family Affair.”

The latest tour follows this year’s album release of “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Blige wants everything to be just right.

Final rehearsals this week at the coliseum offer time to make any adjustments.

WANT TO GO? What: Mary J. Blige with Ella Mai and Queen Naija When: 8 p.m. Saturday Where: Greensboro Coliseum Tickets: Starting at $58.50 as of Thursday afternoon at ticketmaster.com. Also available at the coliseum box office and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“Mary J. Blige is an icon,” said Shelby Joyner, the president of Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of African-American independent concert promotion and production companies. “She has performed at the Super Bowl. She’s on television. She wants to ensure that these people understand that the music is all the way up here, but the performance is even going to be higher.”

Before Saturday’s show, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist watched technical rehearsals in the coliseum. About 15,000 seats have been set aside in the 21,000-seat venue; seats behind the stage are left vacant.

“She is looking at all the lighting cues. She’s listening to the sound of everything and how everyone moves,” Joyner said. “She really cares about her brand.”

Tour work began well before Saturday’s launch. Sets were built in Atlanta and three to four weeks of rehearsals took place there.

Last Sunday, 10 tractor-trailers rolled from Atlanta into the coliseum parking lot.

“It’s a much-needed time to work out all the bugs, all the kinks,” said Gary Guidry, chief executive officer of Black Promoters Collective. “If you are going to have mistakes, you want to deal with them in rehearsal. Then you can put in stop-gap measures to not have those mistakes happen in real time with a live audience.

“You never stop tweaking, all the way up to show time.”

Although the Black Promoters Collective is about three years old, its members and partners bring 100-plus years of combined industry experience. The organization has also promoted tours with New Edition and Maxwell.

The Black Promoters Collective worked with Blige’s team, which designed the show.

Ella Mai and Queen Naija both have their own technical staff.

The three artists also have dancers, singers, performers and band members — about 100 people total.

Mounting a tour of this magnitude, Guidry said, “takes a lot of technical know-how from skilled people.”

“It’s much more than a band on stage,” Guidry added. “It’s a virtual experience with a lot of LED content, a lot of visuals, a lot of lighting effects — the things that accentuate an A-list artist such as a Mary J. Blige.

“It takes a team and it takes a village to get it done.”

This isn’t the first concert tour to start at the coliseum. Van Halen, Def Leppard and Carrie Underwood are among those who have launched tours here.

The Black Promoters Collective are liking what they find here. Chief marketing officer Troy Brown describes Greensboro as “a friendly market, a warm market — to the genre and target audience.”

“Starting the tour here in a market that we know historically does well as it relates to urban pop hip-hop crossover concerts was a smart move for us,” he explained. “With Greensboro having enough dates in a row for us to tech support the tour in that market, it was a good fit.

“We always love coming to Greensboro.”

He praises the expertise of coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson, the technical staff and stagehands.

Everyone who attends the performance, Joyner added, “is going to leave there knowing that the money that they paid was well worth it.”

When the show ends on Saturday, the trucks will be loaded by 3 a.m., Guidry said. They will be in the next market — Washington, D.C. — at about 8 a.m. for a show that night at the Capital One Arena.

“Once you are on tour and the trucks are moving, you don’t have a lot of time to do a lot of rehearsing,” Guidry said. “The show’s got to get in, it has to go up, it has to be sound-checked and it’s performed and it’s in the next market.

“We’re just glad to be able to have a home in Greensboro for the week that we can get it right.”