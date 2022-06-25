Behind the reporting: How a pastor's retirement led to a story about a 47-year-old track record

GREENSBORO — Decades ago, four young men ran their way into a state championship. Their record still stands at their high school.

How did that day unfold? What happened to them afterward?

Award-winning reporter Nancy McLaughlin decided to find out. Nancy often writes about people in the community. Her profiles on community members have won N.C. Press Association Awards. And her work covering religion over the years has connected her with many people. That's how this story came to her attention. One of the young men was now a pastor at a local church planning to retire. He told her about his days running track at what is now Grimsley High School, and about the 47-year-old record he had helped set.

The story captured her imagination, just as it did with readers. It was one of our most popular pieces on social media last week.

Here's Nancy, talking about the evolution of the story:

"Neil Dunnavant was retiring as executive pastor at First Presbyterian Church, which would have made him a candidate for a profile. But he doesn’t like a lot of attention and he started telling me about a big moment in his life that had nothing to do with ministry. He told me about the race, how the record still stood in GSO, and how with retirement looming he was spending more time trying to track down the four of them for a barbecue.

"They each had a lot going on over the years. Neil and Herman Thacker eventually returned to Greensboro but wouldn’t run into each other for a long time. Another one was in Raleigh. The fourth was in Florida. I listened and thought it would be interesting to take them each back to high school and that day. Tracking them down took some time because one was in the throes of cancer and another never checked his email. Neil had given me numbers and email addresses so I kept them in mind any time I had a few minutes. I also got one of the ones that was in contact with Herman through his bout with cancer, to call him for me and that made the connection.

"But they were great once I got them. A trick I always use is to get each of them to describe the others and what they brought to the team — and that’s how I got June Martin’s ‘Showboat’ on the back of his jogging suit."

If you missed the story, here's the passage on that "Showboat" reference:

And then there was junior June Martin, the most spirited, the showboat — who wore the word “Showboat” in standout letters on the back of his jogging suit.

“You can’t have a name like that and not back it up,” the now-retired police officer says with a laugh.

