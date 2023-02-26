GREENSBORO — A group of African-American historians, noted pastors and seminaries have presented Nelson and Joyce Johnson of the Beloved Community Center with a lifetime achievement award.

The “Beautiful Are The Feet” honor given by the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference during a gathering in Atlanta last week recognizes their gifts and sacrifices while playing off Scripture about followers of Christ being his hands and feet on Earth.

The mission of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference is to nurture, sustain and mobilize the African American faith community to address critical human rights and social justice needs.

“It was an honor to receive it in recognition of all the people we work with,” the Rev. Nelson Johnson said of the award.

But the longtime pastor said there is much work ahead as politicians try to ban teaching of the country’s history, especially involving slavery.

“We believe the greatest need of the nation right now is to face itself,” Johnson said.

The Johnsons helped found the Beloved Community Center, which is modeled after Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a “beloved community” focused on reconciliation and redemption. The leadership works to give a voice to the poor, homeless, minorities and others while also standing alongside those who may be fighting against low wages or alleging claims of mistreatment by the police.

The Johnsons also helped create the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a seven-member panel that investigated the 1979 Klan-Nazi shootings in Greensboro in which five people died. The couple had been involved with the planning of the controversial demonstration that devolved into a fight with members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi group members.

The Johnsons are now working to bring discussion and communitywide healing to other communities.

“We believe that it’s work all of us can participate in,” Nelson Johnson said.