GREENSBORO — Did someone say free ice cream?

Ben & Jerry's Friendly Center and United Way of Greater Greensboro are inviting the public to enjoy a free scoop of ice cream during this year's "Free Cone Day" noon to 8 p.m. Monday at 3332 W. Friendly Ave. Participants who wish to skip the line can make a donation to United Way to receive a “Front of Line” pass, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

"This annual event provides us with a fun opportunity to raise awareness around our efforts to end local poverty, and we look forward to serving as many people as possible,” said Michael Cottingham, chief marketing officer for United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Ben & Jerry’s celebrates Free Cone Day globally every year to thank customers. Local stores often select a nonprofit to promote during the event, and this year marks the fourth time United Way of Greater Greensboro has been selected.