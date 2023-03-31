GREENSBORO — Ben Vereen’s career spans a Broadway debut at 18, the now-iconic character Chicken George in the 1977 groundbreaking “Roots” miniseries and teaching Grammy Award-winning entertainer Usher, now in a Las Vegas residency, dance moves.

“Got it all from me,” said Vereen, who now considers the young performer his godson, with a hearty laugh. “My daughter brought him to me when he was a puppy.”

WANT TO GO? What: "Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen," featuring Broadway songs and stories When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday Where: High Point Theatre Information: highpointtheatre.com or (336) 887-3001

The artist Usher Raymond began studying Vereen’s old dance tapes. Usher even took Vereen’s signature black hat and used it as part of his act.

“I turned to my daughter and said, ‘Stand back,’” Vereen recalled of watching Usher practice. “’He’s about to blow up!’”

And with an ongoing career as a triple-threat — singer, dancer and actor — the 76-year-old multi-Tony Award winner will bring his stories and songs to the High Point Theatre on Saturday night.

“Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen” is a tribute to Broadway, including a medley of Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra hits, some Elton John songs and even reggae music. But also those songs and shows that tell the story of his career, including the original “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in which he earned his first Tony nomination.

The performer moves from singing to dancing to acting gigs easily and frequently.

He starred in a 1980 detective series opposite Jeff Goldblum and even guested on “The Muppet Show.” He has shared movie billings with Chris Rock, Richard Gere and Bryan Cranston.

He more recently starred in multiple episodes of “The Good Fight” on CBS.

Upcoming is a limited series produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman.

Obviously he’s not slowing down.

“As my mother would say: ‘Never stop moving because when you stop moving, you stop moving,’” Vereen said in a call from Chicago.

Vereen has a special fondness for North Carolina, where in 2022 he was honored with the Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Black Theatre Festival, based in Winston-Salem.

“It was like receiving an Oscar,” Vereen said.

He says he would love to see the National Black Theatre Festival broadcast on cable or network TV. It’s more than accolades for the performers — it’s part of his effort to educate young people about the lives and circumstances of many of the people who came before them.

As an inspirational speaker, Vereen dedicates much of his time to lecturing on African-American history.

“When I was growing up there was one page in the history books that said we were slaves and that President Abraham Lincoln freed us,” Vereen said.

He says Native Americans also deserve a bigger stage for stories that need to be heard.

“We are all here together,” Vereen explained. “There are so many stories that need to be told.”

North Carolina is also special to Vereen because he was born here. He wouldn’t know he was adopted and from Laurinburg until he was in his 20s and applied for a passport to go on an overseas tour with Sammy Davis Jr. He later visited that area with a genealogist and discovered relatives still living there.

His biological mother, however, had since died. She had moved to Brooklyn with him when he was a baby.

He was adopted and raised there by James Vereen, who worked in a factory, and his wife, Pauline, who was a theatre wardrobe mistress and pushed for him to attend a performing arts school where dance legend Martha Graham happened to teach.

He later garnered roles on Broadway and traveling shows before a producer saw him in a one-man production in Savannah, Ga., portraying a Vaudeville-era performer and asked him to consider taking on the character of Chicken George in a miniseries being shot in the city.

The miniseries was being adapted from “Roots,” the monumental novel by historian Alex Haley.

“It was the best thing that could have happened. We are still a family today,” Vereen said of actors such as LeVar Burton and Leslie Uggams, who became part of the pop cultural lexicon.

Vereen, a master storyteller who wants the audience to have as much fun as he is on the stage, talks of the many blessings that have come his way through opportunities. He says he can’t single out a favorite person he’s worked with because there’s “too many.” But he does recall once in California where he was stopped by Ella Fitzgerald’s chauffeur.

“I didn’t believe it was her,” said Vereen as he recalled approaching the vehicle to see the iconic jazz singer sitting inside. “My knees were shaking.”

Over the years he’s dealt with tremendous personal highs and tremendous tragedy, including the death of his 16-year-old daughter Naja from a horrific car accident.

In 1992, he was hit by a vehicle while walking and underwent hours of surgery for internal injuries and a fractured leg. Doctors weren’t sure if he would walk again.

But, of course, he’s danced across countless stages since.

Vereen was also watching from his Brooklyn apartment as the Twin Towers burned during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He later was honored for his work at Ground Zero.

He’s also been inducted in the Theatre Hall of Fame, the Dance Hall of Fame and has been nominated for multiple Emmys and Golden Globes.

As important to him are the humanitarian awards — Israel’s Cultural and Humanitarian Award, NAACP Image Award and the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award to name some.

This weekend, the stories, the dance moves, the songs that the High Point audience will see depends on the crowd itself. Every show is slightly different, he says.

“I feel out what is going on in the room and that’s what guides me,” Vereen said.