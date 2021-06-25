Benefit concert Sunday to honor memory of former Greensboro musician who died after overdosing in February

GREENSBORO — A concert Sunday in downtown will serve as a celebration of a local musician's life and a fundraiser for a program tackling the opioid epidemic that played a role in his death earlier this year.
Scott Fest starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at LeBauer Park. Money raised will go to Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem.
The fundraiser will feature bands that Scott Johnson collaborated with in his career, organizers said in a news release. Johnson died in February from an overdose in Asheville.
Johnson, 29, grew up in Greensboro, where he graduated from Grimsley High School and took drum set lessons at the Music Barn. He worked for or played with several musical groups and many of them will perform at Sunday's benefit concert, which organizers hope will raise $10,000 for GCSTOP, a local program designed to address the county’s increase in overdoses and opioid use.
Here's the lineup:
• African drum ensemble, led by Atiba Rorie and Sandy Blocker on djembe and talking drum artist Mamadou Sarr Mbengue of Chicago, who taught Johnson when he lived in Greensboro nearly a decade ago.
• Walla Walla, which was the brainchild of Johnson, who served as bandleader and drummer for the group and wrote the music.
• Laurelyn Dossett will reunite most of the band from "Bloody Blackbeard," performed in 2008 at Triad Stage. The group included Molly McGinn, Scott Manring, Max Spiewak, Evan Frierson, and Johnson. The group will perform songs from the Triad Stage production as well as other tunes from their repertoire.
• The Brand New Life, started in Greensboro in 2009, features Casey Cranford, member of North Carolina jam band Big Something, Walter Fancourt, Sean Smith, Seth Barden, Daniel Yount, and Frierson. Johnson spent several years playing percussion and congas with the band.
• Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, the Afrofunk ensemble based in Brooklyn, grew out of The Brand New Life, with lots of crossover in the personnel. Kaleta & Super Yamba Band reunited with Johnson in summer 2019 when he was asked to sub on percussion on a tour across the Midwest.
• Disorder Assembly will close out Scott Fest. The new project was created by Greensboro-based musician Dan Briggs, of Grammy-nominated Between The Buried and Me. Disorder Assembly's "Combustion Fossil," which was released on April 16, is the final recording project featuring Johnson playing percussion and drum set.
The event is pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $30 per person. Find out more at www.scottfestgso.com.