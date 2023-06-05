GREENSBORO — The story behind ‘70s era “Funk Queen” Betty Mabry Davis, who is being inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame this fall along with country singer Scotty McCreery and Billy Graham’s George Beverly Shea, can’t be told without a nod to Funkhouse, a group of Triad-area musicians who were her backup band.

The subject of the 2017 documentary, “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” had a daring personality and sense of style. The music influencer and funk icon was “Madonna before Madonna, Prince before Prince,” according to the late and legendary jazz musician Miles Davis, who was once married to the Durham native and former model.

“She definitely deserves it,” said Davis’ former drummer, Semmie “Nickey” Neal Jr. of Reidsville.

****

As a youngster, Davis spent summers with her grandparents in Reidsville. Years later, she was breaking boundaries for women on international stages with handpicked musicians from the area: Carlos Morales (guitar), Fred “Funki” Mills (keyboards and vocals) and her cousins, Neal and Larry Johnson (guitar).

Their base, drums and horns were the mortar of her songs.

“I don’t elaborate on what I’ve done and did,” said the 72-year-old Neal, who is OK with most people not knowing how close he was to stardom. “I don’t like to brag.”

Morales, who played tuba with the Page High School marching band and briefly attended N.C. A&T, was the only one from Greensboro. The rest were from Reidsville. Known initially as Betty’s Band and later Funkhouse, the group of twentysomethings experienced the highs and lows of the music industry and life on the road.

Still, they wouldn’t have changed anything, Mills told the News & Record in a 2019 interview.

“Most every musician realizes or knows that we didn’t choose music, music chose us,” said Mills, who served two tours in Vietnam before joining the band at 28.

As a group and individually, they amassed respected credentials beyond backing Davis.

Mills, who died in 2022 at 71, later toured as part of the horn section for Sting, recorded as an instrumentalist with The Rolling Stones and opened for Mother’s Finest. He also a composer, singer, music director and shepherd of the industry, producing homages to musicians and rallying help for others who had fallen on hard times.

“I am still realizing how big of a deal he was,” said his eldest daughter, Stevii Mills, an A&T graduate and iHeart Radio host who was named after musician Stevie Wonder. “I knew that people loved his music and I knew that he had been on stages with all kinds of famous people, but he was so humble about his musical journey. He never bragged.”

Morales, who died in 2019, would use his time with Davis as a launching pad to play with Julian Lennon, Natalie Cole and other well-known entertainers while living between California and London. The easy-going Morales had musical tastes ranging from Jimi Hendrix to The Beatles, who he had seen on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

A 1980s article in Rolling Stone magazine references Morales as a constant personal and professional presence in Julian Lennon’s life, with notable contributions on his first album, which solidified the British singer’s status as more than the son of an icon.

Suffering from chronic lung disease, he came back to Greensboro, where he quietly lived out the rest of his life.

Neal and Taylor, who lives in Virginia, are the only surviving members of a cult-favorite group that some say could have been household names.

****

In the 1970s, funk music was a different form of the R&B genre and the group was featured on the cover of 26 magazines. They were also blacklisted and boycotted by the mainstream because of the rawness of their lyrics and a stage presence that dared you to look.

Even if Davis and the band wasn’t welcome in some corners, they were in others. They played Riviera ‘76, a music festival in France billed as the “son of Woodstock.” Neal remembers seeing popular artists like Herbie Hancock and Robert Palmer milling around.

“We were young and we didn’t know what we had,” Neal recalled.

The voice of Davis was raspy and deeply guttural at times. Sometimes she was in the mood to talk over the horns, almost a precursor to rap vibe.

Davis, whose music has been featured in television shows (“Orange is the New Black”) and sampled in songs (“Once Upon a Time in the Projects” by rapper Ice Cube) was pushing boundaries with tunes such as “Don’t Call Her No Tramp,” “Nasty Gal” and “If I’m in Luck I Might Get Picked Up.”

In “He Was A Big Freak,” Davis sang: “I used to whip him/I used to beat him/Oh, he used to dig it.”

Said Neal: “Back in the day, (mainstream radio, booking agents and some record companies) wouldn’t accept her music. She would say things you couldn’t say on the radio.”

Once the band was booked for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” a premiere stage for musical acts at the time, but the invitation was pulled. The “artfully-erotic” music as it has been described, at times infused indie rock, blues and folk music. But in non-conventional ways. Davis wore thigh-high platform shoes, glittery corsets and plunging necklines. The band followed suit.

“We didn’t wear shirts,” Neal said of some gigs, “and Betty wore garter belts.”

Some songs, like “Uptown,” gave commentary on race although most, like “F.U.N.K.,” had no deeper meaning other than having a good time.

Davis, who left home for New York at 16, had featured artists on her albums but it was Johnson, the cousin and guitarist, who suggested she look closer to home for a band. Johnson, who had been playing clubs with an area band, contacted Neal, who graduated with a degree in music from A&T.

As a teenager, Mills and Neal were in a band while both were students at Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville. Years later, Neal called him about joining what would eventually be Funkhouse.

And a powerhouse was born.

“We gelled, and Betty gave us the freedom to play what we wanted,” Neal explained. “We’d take a line or even something she hummed and build a sound around it.”

****

While on the road with Davis, it wasn’t uncommon for the band to find themselves rubbing shoulders with celebrities such as comedian Richard Pryor, boxer Muhammad Ali and actor Roger Moore of James Bond fame.

When Davis wasn’t touring, the group found a lot of work playing colleges and nightclubs on the East Coast under the name Funkhouse, and would become trailblazers in the funk era.

Back in those days they had a “band house” in Reidsville where they all lived. It wasn’t uncommon for someone to wake up in the middle of the night with an idea, and that would lead to a jam session.

Having already been established as “Betty’s Band,” they got calls to open up for different acts, including Graham Central Station.

After Davis was dropped by her record label, the guys still found themselves in demand. That was until disco became popular. Then they largely pursued opportunities on their own.

****

When director and producer Phil Cox finished the 2017 documentary about Davis, the band reassembled as a special added attraction wherever it was being shown, including film and music festivals in Canada, Maryland, Durham, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

“It was the first time in 45 years,” Neal said. “That was my bucket list — to play together one more time. We still felt each other. We could tell where each other was going.”

They produced a CD mostly for their own listening pleasure after reuniting.

They shared memories, such as meeting the real Madonna — then a 15-year-old in torn jeans at a studio where they were working.

It would be the last time the four of them would be together.

Morales was soon gone. Then Mills.

Davis, who later in life moved to Pittsburgh and became a recluse, died in 2022.

As for Funkhouse, their legacy is forever attached to Davis — whether they are mentioned by name or not in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“We all had a great run of it,” Neal said.