Bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle early Saturday in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A man riding a bicycle on South Church Street was killed early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

Police, fire and EMS responded about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of South Church Street and found that Stormy Lundy, 25, no address given, was riding a bicycle in the westbound lane of the street when a 64-year-old woman traveling west hit him with her vehicle, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lundy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Westbound U.S. 70 was shut down for about four hours while the police department's accident reconstruction crew investigated.

Police said no charges have been filed but the wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-229-3500. Tips can be sent to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100, the P3Tips app or www.p3tips.com.