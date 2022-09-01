Biden approval rating continues to drop in NC, latest HPU Poll shows

HIGH POINT — President Joe Biden's approval rating in North Carolina continues to drop.

Biden's favorability rating stands at 32% in the latest High Point University Poll. That's down from 35% in March.

More residents also feel the country is headed in the wrong direction (69%) compared to March (63%), according to the poll that was released today.

High Point University's Survey Research Center conducted the online poll of 1,002 people Aug. 18-25. The credibility interval is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.