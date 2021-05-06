Big Head Todd and the Monsters coming to Greensboro Sept. 18

GREENSBORO — Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform Sept. 18 at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been announced.

VIP ticket packages for the Big Head Todd and the Monsters ‘Carolina Fan Fest’ at Grandover Resort - which includes tickets to the Sept. 18 show at Piedmont Hall – are available at www.localknowledgetravel.com/carolina-fan-fest-home.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters are not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year.

Thirty years would seem like something to commemorate, especially with the same core lineup, an achievement few other name-brand bands can boast. Yet right now they’re less about celebrating stability than volatility, in the form of their 11th studio album, "New World Arisin’," which makes good on its forward-facing title with what might be the brashest rock and roll of their career.