Big Head Todd and the Monsters coming to Greensboro Sept. 18

GREENSBORO — Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform Sept. 18 at Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com. Prices have not been announced.
VIP ticket packages for the Big Head Todd and the Monsters ‘Carolina Fan Fest’ at Grandover Resort - which includes tickets to the Sept. 18 show at Piedmont Hall – are available at www.localknowledgetravel.com/carolina-fan-fest-home.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters are not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year.
Thirty years would seem like something to commemorate, especially with the same core lineup, an achievement few other name-brand bands can boast. Yet right now they’re less about celebrating stability than volatility, in the form of their 11th studio album, "New World Arisin’," which makes good on its forward-facing title with what might be the brashest rock and roll of their career.
“We’re in a real exciting part of our career right now,” co-founder Todd Park Mohr said in the announcement.
“We’re a viable band with a great audience and we’re able to work at a very high level," Mohr said. "It’s a career that’s getting more and more interesting, rather than less, which is remarkable,” he said, chuckling at the unlikelihood of anyone being this cheerfully all-in, this far in.
“I mean," Mohr added, "30 years into it, I really feel like: Wow, this is getting fun. I’m learning more about music and about my instrument, and it’s just really engaging in every way. We also dovetail well with the times, I think; I feel like we have something to say.”
That desire to communicate and connect is reflected in a new album that explores a variety of subgenres, from the funky (“Trip”) to the unexpectedly punky (“Detonator”), with stops along the way for raging country-rock (“Damaged One”), expansive storytelling in the Van Morrison/early Springsteen mode (“Wipeout Turn”), a Jimi Hendrix cover (“Room Full of Mirrors”), and, in the title track, “New World Arisin,’” a Charley Patton-inspired tune that ended up having what Mohr describes as “a heavy metal/gospel feel.”