'Big step forward': Greensboro College to have center for workforce development

GREENSBORO — A new innovation center is generating excitement at Greensboro College and among local business leaders.

The college announced Thursday that its new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development will offer non-credit online certification programs in health care and information technology before the program expands later this year. The certifications are designed to help better prepare workers for available jobs in the Triad area.

“Greensboro College has been a part of the Piedmont Triad community for more than 180 years and is committed to the economic expansion happening today,” Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda said in a news release. “This is an exciting time for our region, and we are proud to provide educational value to the people who live and work here.”

The center’s certification programs will be online only.

In the coming months, other programs will become available in areas such as manufacturing and logistics.

Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, is among local leaders praising the new program, noting that many more jobs are projected to come to the area.

“To keep pace, we will continue to depend on our community’s educational institutions to develop programs that meet growing employer and industry demand,” he said. “We are excited that Greensboro College is stepping up to provide such comprehensive programming.”

Tim Rice, a health care consultant and retired CEO of Cone Health, also expressed his support in a statement provided by the college.

“As we prepare our workforce to meet the changing needs of our area’s employers, this will be an important addition,” Rice said. “I applaud the college for being proactive and moving into this endeavor. This has the potential for being another big step forward for our economy.”