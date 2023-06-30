GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Education member Bill Goebel could soon be removed from his seat by the General Assembly.

That’s due to an N.C. Senate bill pending which is potentially just a step away from becoming law. According to the proposed measure, the term of office will expire for anyone appointed by the Guilford school board to fill a vacancy between Dec. 1, 2022 and the date the act becomes law.

There’s only one person who falls into that timeframe: Goebel.

It’s the latest ripple in a war over the District 3 school board seat that’s been going on for half a year.

State Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett said he asked the language be added to the bill.

“What this is intended to do is get back to square one,” the Republican lawmaker explained. “Bill Goebel is a friend and I don’t have a problem with him personally.”

Goebel, he added, was “put in a bad situation, though he could have handled it better in hindsight.”

In an email to the News & Record, Goebel, a Republican, wrote that the bill is “very disappointing to me and the Guilford County school system” because it “takes away focus” from the work to improve schools.

In December 2022, in accordance with state law, the Guilford County GOP executive committee members who live in the affected district, in this case District 3, were charged with choosing a successor to Pat Tillman. They picked Michael Logan, a longtime educator.

However, the school board’s Democratic members repeatedly voted to reject Logan. Democrats pointed to social media posts from Logan that they felt displayed “bigotry and racial prejudice.” The county GOP stuck with Logan, arguing that it’s the board’s duty to appoint him under state law.

Hardister then introduced legislation in the state House that he hoped would ensure that Logan could be seated and the impasse broken.

Instead, at a meeting in April, school board attorney Jill Wilson revealed an interpretation of the new law that few saw coming: The GOP’s nomination was no longer valid, because while the old law stated that just the executive committee members from District 3 could vote on the nominee, the new law removed that provision.

Wilson told the board that, without a valid nominee, they were free to choose Tillman’s successor.

That lead to the board’s Democrats voting Goebel into office, prompting a lawsuit from Logan.

Under the proposed Senate Bill 9, the county executive committee of the party that most recently had a person elected to a seat gets to fill a vacancy.

Basically, Hardister said, the county’s GOP executive committee can have another crack at making a selection. This time, however, the bill states the GOP executive committee does not have to restrict voting to District 3 members.

Whether the GOP executive committee picks Logan, Goebel or someone else, the law states the nominee shall take the oath of office at the next regular school board meeting after their name is submitted to the superintendent.

Hardister said the legislature removing local elected officials from office is rare, but not without precedent.

“This is not an action that should happen often,” Hardister said. “It’s not something I take lightly.”

He shared something written by Robert Joyce, a professor at the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. According to Joyce, in 1925 the N.C. Supreme Court upheld the authority of the General Assembly to terminate the terms of all Hyde County commissioners and replace them with a new board, with the court noting that counties are subject to the “unlimited control” of the state legislature.

Having passed the House on Wednesday with the new language included, the bill will go back to the Senate. The senators can either vote to accept the bill with the changes or send it to a conference committee to hash out the differences between it and an earlier version that passed the House in March.

It’s not clear yet when a vote might take place.