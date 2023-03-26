GREENSBORO — As Lakeisha Williams stood near the littered banks of the creek she used to play in as a child, she looked across Bingham Park and spoke about the urgent need to remove the toxins buried beneath it.

More than a decade ago, local officials discovered the property was a former landfill and home to an incinerator from the 1920s to the 1950s. At stake now is a bill filed by two local lawmakers asking their colleagues to approve $20 million in state funding toward the cleanup and restoration of this park.

"I hope we get that support. It's long overdue," Williams said. "The children in this area don't have anywhere safe to play."

Signs posted on Bingham Street warn park visitors not to disturb the soil and avoid drinking or wading in the creek. Large boulders are spaced along the park's grassy edge.

Williams said it sends a message of "don't come here" to the neglected, contaminated park site — which once was a favorite place for young people in the community to play and enjoy being outside.

In 2010, the park's crumbling, sinking basketball court raised concerns among local residents and the city's Parks and Recreation Department, which looked into the land's history and decided to begin testing the soil.

The landfill predated modern regulatory requirements and was not built with a liner, which means residual contamination leached into soil, groundwater and streams running adjacent to the park.

According to Senate Bill 223, sponsored by Democratic Sens. Gladys A. Robinson and Michael Garrett of the Guilford County delegation, the presence of low-income housing complexes near the park means significant numbers of vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, are exposed to the contamination.

The legislation has been filed and sent to the Senate Committee on Appropriations/Base Budget, where it will stay until the committee chairs decide whether to give the measure a hearing.

"I know many people who live in this area," said Robinson, adding that once included her brother-in-law. "I have asked the city of Greensboro to share with us other sources of funding from the federal government. I am hopeful that we will have a bipartisan effort to restore the Bingham Park neighborhood."

Bingham Park is among hundreds of pre-regulatory landfill sites in North Carolina on which municipal solid waste was disposed before Jan. 1, 1983.

Bingham Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

More than 500 of these landfills are within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, church, home, park or drinking water supply, according to a story published in 2017 by NC Policy Watch, a news and opinion outlet, that sourced data from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

Many of these sites are disproportionately located in minority and low-income communities. The state's Division of Waste Management has an online search tool on its website (deq.nc.gov) that displays these sites in each county.

In Greensboro, residents of the Cottage Grove, Willow Oaks and Eastside Park neighborhoods created the Bingham Park Environmental Justice Team to raise awareness about risks the old landfill poses to their community.

Courtney Ullah, a team member who has lived in Willow Oaks for more than a decade, said she was afraid to venture into the park with her children. She frequently talks to neighbors about getting involved "as human beings who count" in advocating for the park's transformation into a safe, inviting space.

"This should have never been an issue, but now there is the chance to make things right," Ullah said. "I hope our state lawmakers will choose to protect its citizens and do just that."

During a community meeting last September, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality presented a risk assessment that said children disturbing the park's soil "could be exposed to arsenic, iron, manganese, nickel and lead." Because of that, park visitors should avoid drinking or wading in the nearby stream and creek.

The state also said there were no known private drinking wells within 1,000 feet of the landfill site.

Also in that community meeting, DEQ outlined four options for cleaning up the site, which ranged in price from an estimated $6.7 million for a "cover" system to full waste removal for upwards of $39.8 million, according to the presentation.

What lies beneath A monitor well at Bingham Park.

"Stakeholders are still considering the options," according to Melody Foote, public information officer of DEQ's Division of Waste Management.

However, during its Feb. 7 meeting, Greensboro's City Council unanimously supported a resolution to request state funding in the amount of $32 million for full waste removal and restoration of the site. This is in addition to $8 million allocated from the DEQ, according to the meeting minutes.

Sandra Echeverria, an associate professor in public health education at UNCG, has worked extensively with the Bingham Park community on addressing concerns about the site. She is among those who support the bill to "bring a clean, safe and enjoyable park for children, adults and families to enjoy for generations to come."

In recent years, Cone Health was expected to partner with UNCG to build a case for correcting environmental issues at the park and in nearby streams.

"Cone Health is very excited about Senate Bill 223. Cone Health’s involvement in restoring the park was sidelined due to the pandemic," spokesman Doug Allred said recently. "We remain very interested in this important community resource and hope passage of the cleanup bill will mark a new beginning for Bingham Park."

North Carolina's program for remediation of pre-regulatory sites such as Bingham Park has identified more than 650 such landfills in the state, but the solid waste tipping fee that supports the program generates about $12 million annually. That's not nearly enough funding to address the costly remediation of multiple sites at once.

If Senate Bill 223 is approved, legislators would appropriate $20 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Fund for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the city for remediation of the landfill underlying Bingham Park, for restoration of the site and for rehabilitation and remediation of the creeks draining the site. It would become effective July 1.

Williams, who moved to the neighborhood in 1991, said she has "so many memories" of her time as a child at the park. She wants state lawmakers to understand that Bingham Park is "an important space for the people in this community" and to "really take the time to invest in us."

She envisions the park's future, which she says could include walking trails and new amenities that would welcome the return of youth sports.

"There's so much potential. I can see it," Williams said. "I have a real personal connection to it."

As Williams walked through the park, three of her four children were just steps behind as the youngest laughed and ran circles around his siblings.

"These are my why," said Williams about her children, adding that they drive her to ensure the park becomes a clean, safe place for them and future generations.

"I would like to see my children be able to enjoy this space just like I did."