Black creative and business group sets mixer to discuss issues in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — An East Greensboro empowerment group will address issues facing the city at a social mixer Friday evening, organizers said in a news release.
Concerned Black Professionals of East Greensboro invites community members to interact with public officials and other leaders at the mixer, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Elm & Bain Event Center, located at 620-B South Elm St.
Phillip Marsh, organizer of the event and local artist, said he and other Black professionals will share how establishing creative initiatives can be a positive pathway to addressing challenges facing Greensboro.
The group plans to address gun violence and explore the benefits of different creative programs and services, according to the news release.