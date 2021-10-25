 Skip to main content
Black creative and business group sets mixer to discuss issues in Greensboro
GREENSBORO — An East Greensboro empowerment group will address issues facing the city at a social mixer Friday evening, organizers said in a news release. 

Concerned Black Professionals of East Greensboro invites community members to interact with public officials and other leaders at the mixer, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Elm & Bain Event Center, located at 620-B South Elm St.

Phillip Marsh, organizer of the event and local artist, said he and other Black professionals will share how establishing creative initiatives can be a positive pathway to addressing challenges facing Greensboro. 

The group plans to address gun violence and explore the benefits of different creative programs and services, according to the news release. 

