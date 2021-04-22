Black Creatives Revival centralizes state's Black arts power

GREENSBORO — Black arts leaders from across the state have created a new annual, three-day revival for renewal in community building and a revival after isolation.

The Black Creatives Revival is a free series of both virtual and face-to-face, socially-distanced gatherings from April 30 to May 2.

The revival "aims to centralize Black artists and art leaders from around North Carolina in order to connect, build community, centralize Black power, strengthen our arts communities and collectively reflect the inequities of the arts," the announcement said.

The three-day revival will accomplish this, the announcement said, "through resource and skill sharing, identifying expertise, fostering mentoring relationships and gathering shared language around equity in the arts, as well as building a space for healing."

"Central to all elements of the revival are radical thought, artistic expression, art activism, critical conversations and making commitments to consistently return to one another," it said.