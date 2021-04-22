Black Creatives Revival centralizes state's Black arts power

GREENSBORO — Black arts leaders from across the state have created a new annual, three-day revival for renewal in community building and a revival after isolation.
The Black Creatives Revival is a free series of both virtual and face-to-face, socially-distanced gatherings from April 30 to May 2.
The revival "aims to centralize Black artists and art leaders from around North Carolina in order to connect, build community, centralize Black power, strengthen our arts communities and collectively reflect the inequities of the arts," the announcement said.
The three-day revival will accomplish this, the announcement said, "through resource and skill sharing, identifying expertise, fostering mentoring relationships and gathering shared language around equity in the arts, as well as building a space for healing."
"Central to all elements of the revival are radical thought, artistic expression, art activism, critical conversations and making commitments to consistently return to one another," it said.
The revival is a Black and People of Color autonomous space, the announcement said. Black cultural workers, artists, art administrators, curators, students, organizers and magic makers of all kinds are welcome.
Indigenous People, Brown People and other People of Color who are in these fields are also included.
Institutional and individual white allies will be identified and mapped by participants of the Black Creatives Revival for involvement in future actions and programming.
Interested individuals can register online at bit.ly/blackgso. The schedule and additional forthcoming information will be sent to registrants via email.
The organizing cohort consists of April Parker, Debbie The Artist, Antoine Williams, J. Andrew Speas, Karen Archia, Jordan Booker-Medley and Jordan T. Robinson.
The cohort will continue to convene and build throughout the year and is committed to hosting the Black Creatives Revival annually.
Elsewhere Living Museum, a museum and artists' residency in a former thrift store at 606 S. Elm St., is providing financial sponsorship and additional support to the cohort and the Black Creatives Revival.
VF Foundation provided critical support for the initiation of the cohort.
Other historically white art organizations are encouraged to support this event and participate in related future antiracism actions and meetings, the announcement said.
For additional information and registration needs/questions, please contact Arts Administrator in Residence, April Parker, at 336-686-5971 or email aprilparker@goelsewhere.org.