GREENSBORO — Before he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 with Tina Turner, Carole King and Jay Z, Clarence Avant recalled the path that started in Greensboro’s segregated hospital.

Born in L. Richardson Hospital, he later attended Dudley High School and spent long Saturdays in the fields of the Goshen community, where neighborhood kids honed their skills with a baseball and bat and a few went to the major league.

He would go on to rub shoulders and form humanitarian bonds with Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, to name a few. An accolade he held dear is the 2007 Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award given by the NAACP.

“I guess I’ve been a lucky so-and-so,” Avant, who never sang or played an instrument on a record, said in 2021 with a laugh during a telephone call by the News & Record to his Beverly Hills home after the Hall of Fame announcement.

Avant, 92, a former chairman of Motown Records who is known around the music industry as the Black Godfather, died Sunday, according to a statement from the family. He is a recipient of the Hall of Fame’s Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performers because of his influence on music and culture.

Avant helped launch careers, such as Quincy Jones, R&B singer Little Willie John, jazz singer Sarah Vaughan, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Tom Wilson and Argentine pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin, known for the “Mission Impossible” theme. He also mentored generations of performers, including a young Barbara Streisand and Sean Combs. But also, as is told in the Netflix “Black Godfather “ documentary, he helped companies like MCA segue into the black music business — which opened opportunities. For Avant, it was also about ensuring fairness.

“He said, ‘Would you like any help putting MCA into the black music business?’ “ one executive said with a laugh in the documentary. “I said, ‘Yes,’ and he said, ‘Well, that’s good, because I was going to tell you anyway.’ “

His wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Gray, whom he married in 1967, was killed during a violent break-in at their home in December 2021. The philanthropist and former Ebony Fashion Fair model was shot by a man who police said had been breaking into area homes.

Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded guilty to murdering Avant, and was sentenced to 190 years in her death and for related charges, according to the New York Times.

Obama and Clinton released statements of condolences Monday morning about Avant’s death.

Avant, who started record companies and the first African-American FM radio station in Los Angeles, had been preparing to leave his papers to the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, according to co-founder Melvin “Skip” Alston.

Avant was barely out of his teens when he heard on the radio about the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman.

But Avant wasn’t one for the civil rights marches that would come.

“If somebody hit me, I was going to hit them back,” Avant said. “So I raised money.”

Avant, who a few years ago said he still has cousins in the area, kept in touch with Alston, whom he befriended through the museum and is likewise a longtime member of the NAACP.

When Alston and his wife, Gwendolyn, were in Las Vegas in 2019, Avant asked him to take a detour through Beverly Hills and the two went through old letters and photos for a possible museum exhibit. Avant put them up in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“He loved Greensboro,” Alston said. “I hope the family will honor that.”

Avant has also helped the nonprofit museum open lines of communications with high-profile recipients the group has wanted to honor during its annual award gala.

As he has grew in stature and accepted icon awards from various groups, he hadn’t forgotten his roots.

At the Goshen School Reunion in 2006, where he received a key to the city from Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson, Avant passed the roster of teachers, still hung in a hallway, and stopped at the door of favorite first-grade teacher Rena Bullock.

“Lord, have mercy. This brings back memories,” he said back then, stroking his beard.

The oldest of eight siblings born to Gertrude Avant, a domestic worker, his family lived in a small, tidy house in Climax, which is in the shadow of Greensboro.

A young Clarence Avant looked up at his mother once and quipped that the “F” on his report card in her hands stood for “fine.”

“She got one of those switches and closed the kitchen door so I couldn’t get away and wore me out,” Avant said with a laugh.

He also recalled the Black and white neighborhood children playing together with no thought to skin color even though they attended segregated schools.

N.C. A&T has invited him three times as a graduation speaker — the last sending him a cap and robe, he said. He missed that opportunity, he said at the time, because COVID-19 restrictions hadn’t freed up quickly enough.

“I think a lot about that place,” Avant said while reminiscing of the area’s roots.