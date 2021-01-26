Black History Month at Magnolia House features tours, shoebox lunches

GREENSBORO — The Historic Magnolia House will be open for free, self-guided tours during Black History Month in February. It also will sell shoe box lunches.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Magnolia House staff will invite visitors to view several exhibits.

Larger groups should email info@magnoliahousegso.org or call 336-617-3382 to reserve a time. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome.

During segregation, Black travelers could safely dine and stay overnight in the motel at 442 Gorrell St.

Among its guests were James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and baseball stars Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.

It was among more than 300 hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, gas stations and beauty salons in North Carolina listed in "The Green Book." The state-by-state guide, published between 1936 and 1966, served as a travel guide and a tool of resistance to confront racial discrimination.

Now it's one of only four Green Book sites in the state still in operation. Natalie Pass-Miller operates it, hosting Sunday brunch and private gatherings and offering shoe box lunches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}