Black History Month at Magnolia House features tours, shoebox lunches

GREENSBORO — The Historic Magnolia House will be open for free, self-guided tours during Black History Month in February. It also will sell shoe box lunches.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Magnolia House staff will invite visitors to view several exhibits.
Larger groups should email info@magnoliahousegso.org or call 336-617-3382 to reserve a time. Otherwise, walk-ins are welcome.
During segregation, Black travelers could safely dine and stay overnight in the motel at 442 Gorrell St.
Among its guests were James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and baseball stars Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige.
It was among more than 300 hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, gas stations and beauty salons in North Carolina listed in "The Green Book." The state-by-state guide, published between 1936 and 1966, served as a travel guide and a tool of resistance to confront racial discrimination.
Now it's one of only four Green Book sites in the state still in operation. Natalie Pass-Miller operates it, hosting Sunday brunch and private gatherings and offering shoe box lunches.
Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created during the fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era.
In addition to self-guided tours, visitors are also invited to participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program.
During Jim Crow, Black travelers frequently carried shoe box lunches as a means of staying safe when a Green Book site was not readily available.
These lunches, packed in shoe boxes and filled with less perishable foods, were a key symbol of the period.
During February, the Historic Magnolia House will offer shoe box-inspired meals for delivery and takeout so that guests can safely celebrate Black History Month from home.
These meals will come housed in Magnolia’s Black History Month-themed shoeboxes, filled with information about the history of Black History Month and Greensboro’s Black history.
To order, go to: