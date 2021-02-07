Black History Month: More stories of local people who made history

Brown had previously worked on the political campaigns of both John and Bobby Kennedy.

"I’d run into (Black) people who said, ‘You mess around with that racist Nixon,’" the former High Point police officer once said. "That kind of hurt. But then I had others say to me, 'We’ve got to be on all sides and whoever gets in, we need to be in with them. We don’t need to be on the outside.'"

When the campaign was over and the 37th president prepared to take office, Brown figured he would go back to North Carolina and resurrect his consulting and marketing business.

But Nixon had other ideas.

"He said if you want to get anything done, you’ve got to go to Washington," Brown said. "He said if you want to get done all those notes you sent me, you’ve got to come to Washington with me."

And from his office in the White House complex — with four secretaries and three assistants — Brown went about fulfilling some of the needs he saw.

"It was four years and two months of incredible," said Brown, who continues to helm his international marketing and consulting business from High Point.

Commanding a warship