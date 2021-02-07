Black History Month: More stories of local people who made history

GREENSBORO — A teenaged Debra Lee raced to get her chores done every Saturday at her home off Benbow Road to tune into "Soul Train."
Unlike today's unending replays on YouTube or cable for most programs, the entertainment show with dancing and musical performers only came on once a week in the 1970s.
It "was the only kind of social network the black community had," she once told the Wall Street Journal. "Anytime The Supremes or The Temptations or The Jackson 5 came on 'Ed Sullivan,’ you’d call your friends and say, 'Hey, there’s someone black!'"
The Dudley High School graduate was the first Black president and CEO of a cable network and was once named by Forbes as the most powerful Black woman in the country.
She is also now in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
Lee is connected to people like Tom Alston, the first Black player for the St. Louis Cardinals and Malvin Gray Johnson, an artist whose work was more celebrated after his death, when it comes to local people who made Black history.
And delving into their lives gives a hint as to their influence, emotion and situation.
Making the Major Leagues
Thomas Edison Alston had honed his baseball skills in the fields around the Goshen School in southern Guilford County, which once drew its rolls from Black children from a large geographic area and fed into Dudley High School.
Before then, African American players could only go on to play for all-Black semi-pro teams or those in the old Negro Leagues. He and brothers Leon, Norman and James had all played for the Goshen Red Wings, a local semi-pro team.
Alston also graduated from Dudley and earned a degree at N.C. A&T, where he’s in the Sports Hall of Fame. He later served in the Navy.
He would also become the first Black player for the St. Louis Cardinals.
As a rookie in 1954, he was among the first wave of Black men to play on Major League teams. When he signed with the Cardinals, half the existing teams had no Black players.
According to former News & Record sports columnist Ed Hardin, his greatest impact on the Cardinals was his role in helping other young African American major leaguers who joined the franchise during the 1950s — players such as future Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson.
On the campaign trail
Not too many have been closer to a president or have his or her office at the White House complex.
The year 1968 found campaign volunteer and public relations consultant Bob Brown crisscrossing the country with Richard Nixon — troubleshooting, keeping up with the press and supplying names from local businesses and Black communities to personalize the then-presidential candidate’s interactions.
Brown had previously worked on the political campaigns of both John and Bobby Kennedy.
"I’d run into (Black) people who said, ‘You mess around with that racist Nixon,’" the former High Point police officer once said. "That kind of hurt. But then I had others say to me, 'We’ve got to be on all sides and whoever gets in, we need to be in with them. We don’t need to be on the outside.'"
When the campaign was over and the 37th president prepared to take office, Brown figured he would go back to North Carolina and resurrect his consulting and marketing business.
But Nixon had other ideas.
"He said if you want to get anything done, you’ve got to go to Washington," Brown said. "He said if you want to get done all those notes you sent me, you’ve got to come to Washington with me."
And from his office in the White House complex — with four secretaries and three assistants — Brown went about fulfilling some of the needs he saw.
"It was four years and two months of incredible," said Brown, who continues to helm his international marketing and consulting business from High Point.
Commanding a warship
Growing up in Greensboro, future U.S. Navy Cmdr. Monika Washington Stoker absorbed everything.
The honor student played volleyball, made the swim team and, as part of Grimsley's choir, sang at Carnegie Hall. The eldest of three siblings, the Girl Scout always earned top cookie-seller awards and mastered the piano and violin.
Stoker got several scholarship offers her senior year. But the thought of attending the U.S. Naval Academy intrigued her.
Students apply to the academy and receive a nomination, usually from a congress member.
Former U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms, a Republican, wouldn't give her an interview. Former U.S. Sen. Terry Sanford, a Democrat, placed her on a waiting list.
Stoker was one of the 40 applicants — few of them women— jockeying to make it past U.S. Rep. Howard Coble's screening committee of retired military personnel.
Coble chose her, and she would go on to the academy to earn a bachelor's degree in ocean engineering, which required years of intensive academic, physical and professional training.
After graduation, Stoker's early assignments included being fire control officer on the USS Cole. After she had moved to another assignment, the Cole was bombed while being refueled in 2000. Seventeen people died, including friends of hers. She later served as future operations officer at Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in the fight against terrorism.
Stoker was on maternity leave with her younger daughter in 2008 when she got a congratulations call from Vice Adm. Carol M. Pottenger, one of the first women selected for sea duty in the Navy. Pottenger told Stoker she was next in line to command the Mitscher, a billion-dollar, high-tech ship, based in Norfolk, Va.
She would serve as second in command for two years before leading the guided missile destroyer — an integral part of the country's defense.
That would also make her the first Black woman to command a U.S. warship.
"Everyone's put a lot of emphasis on 'the first Black female' and I'm thankful for the opportunity," she said at the time. "With the training the Navy gives you and the time you take before command, you know you are ready. It doesn't matter your gender, race or anything."
'The Black Godfather'
The onetime single-room building, erected in 1929 off Randleman Road, was bought from Guilford County Schools by Goshen United Methodist Church, which uses it as a fellowship hall.
"You remember Mr. Morris' office, don't you?" Martha Donnell, who was a grade ahead of Clarence Avant at what was then the segregated Goshen School, asked in 2006 as she opened the door to what is now the church's first-aid room. They passed by a roster of onetime teachers. Then the door of a favorite teacher, first grade teacher Rena Bullock.
And it all came in a rush.
"Lord have mercy this brings back memories," Avant, back for a school reunion, said as his hand stroked his beard.
This would be the soft-spoken behind-the-scenes Grammy "living legend" who is also the subject of a Netflix documentary "The Black Godfather," reflecting the powerful figure in entertainment, sports and politics.
A few of the seminal moments and notable people who helped weave the area’s social fabric.
When Avant was younger, students left Goshen after the eighth grade, and he would spend his freshman and sophomore years at Dudley High School before moving to New Jersey, where he had extended family and took on a succession of jobs, including working as a stock clerk at Macy's and running a nightclub.
Years later, he would manage acts — but also serve as the first African American board member or executive at several record companies including Motown Records, where he was chairman of the board.
Avant has formed humanitarian bonds with former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Carter, Oprah Winfrey, and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, to name a few.
He also earned the NAACP's Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.
Integrating restaurants
Geneva Tisdale remembers climbing atop a seat at the counter, and nervously eating the egg sandwich she wished she could gobble down more quickly so she could get back to work behind the counter.
She didn't want her front-row seat to history.
It had been months earlier, on Feb. 1, 1960, when four N.C. A&T freshmen — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly known as Ezell Blair Jr.) and the late David Richmond and Franklin McCain — sat down at the counter and tried ordering, sparking sit-ins across the country. While Black people could shop in the store, they could not sit down at the counter and order.
"I was trying to get up from there before anything happened," Tisdale said before her death in 2019.
Management, in ceding to months of protests and lost revenue, wanted some control over the situation. They chose Tisdale and three other Black employees to be the first African Americans served there.
By the time the protesters noticed and rushed in, the shy young woman had wiped her mouth and crumpled up her napkin.
Painting America
At the age of 11, Malvin Gray Johnson made New Year’s calendars and sold them in the community, according to a 1958 biography written by his sister, Maggie Gilmer, a Bennett College graduate who gave Johnson his first drawing lesson.
"He drew paintings and put them in the annual fairs in Greensboro. ... To his surprise he won first prize on each of them every year," she wrote.
Born in 1896, he grew up on Forbis Street (which today is Church Street).
At the age of 16, he left for art school in New York.
After Johnson won a prestigious contest in the 1920s, Art Digest reproduced the painting on its cover — an incredible honor for any American painter.
Johnson later participated in a Depression-era program to help struggling artists.
The money enabled Johnson to go to rural Virginia to paint African American subjects and landscapes.
After his death, part of his collection was eventually turned over to the Smithsonian American Art Museum and continues to circulate in art shows.
Singing opera
At one point during her career at the Metropolitan Opera, where she sang off and on from 1965 to 1991, Elvira Green was one of only three Black women who were permanent members of the opera company.
Her standout role at the Met, and across the globe, has been Maria in the Gershwin opera "Porgy and Bess," a role she sung more than 800 times.
Green grew up in Greensboro, where she studied piano and was a soloist in the Dudley High School choir. Her grandparents were music teachers and her father, Walter Green, was a former concert pianist who still performed professionally when Green was young.
On Saturdays, they all gathered by the radio to hear the Metropolitan Opera.
People often reacted to Green in awe.
"It was a job," she once told an interviewer. "I worked my fingers to the bone so that the conductor wouldn’t look up and say, 'That girl doesn’t know her music.'"
Desegregating schools
Her parents had left it up to their daughter, their eldest, as to whether she wanted to be the first to walk through the doors of the once all-white school. But they saw it as a better opportunity for her because of the resources there.
Her father Robert worked several menial labor jobs. Her mother Cora worked in the homes of white families.
Josephine Boyd decided she would be the first Black student to walk through the doors of Grimsley High School.
The poised young Josephine was steadied by the support of her family and church community, who often bought her new clothes to wear.
"She'd get home, and there would be a letter urging her not to quit," Cora Boyd told the newspaper years later. Writers said her suffering would make it easier on Black students to come.
A group of white girls befriended her, sharing a table in the cafeteria.
Josephine Boyd Bradley would go on to earn multiple degrees in political science, social work, women's studies, and a doctorate in African American studies from Emory. She taught African American history at Clark Atlanta University.
In 2005, Grimsley held a two-day commemoration in her honor.
At that time, Bradley read a letter that her late father, who was illiterate, had someone compose for him before her first day of class. He knew abuse was ahead and told her: "Find a place in your heart to go when things get rough," "be free of anger and hate" and "remember you are there because you have a right to be."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.