The Animal Park at the Conservators Center has a new big cat, 11-year-old Violet.

The black leopard arrived at the nonprofit park in Caswell County in April, according to a news release from the center. She was retired from another facility, but the release did not name the site.

Black leopards are usually found in the dense tropical rain forest of Southeast Asia, where their coloration acts as camouflage in the low sunlight conditions of dense tropical rain forests.

The color of their coat is the result of a genetic variation that’s recessive and known as “melanism.” They have a black undercoat and a black spot pattern that's visible in sunlight.

In captivity, the leopards can live up to 20 years, according to Creation Kingdom Zoo. Their wild population is threatened due to hunting and loss of habitat.

“Leopards are a critically important large cat species,” Mindy Stinner, the animal park's founder and director, said in the release. “They are solitary animals who coexist in the same space as lions and hyenas in the wild and have adapted their behaviors to avoid clashing with these group predators.”

Violet’s habitat features two 16-foot towers, suited for a species known for hauling its prey up tall trees. The center is located at 676 E. Hughes Mill Road. It is open weekends and certain holidays. For prices and more information, go to animalparknc.org.