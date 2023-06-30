GREENSBORO — A bus design that honors Black men who served in the Continental Army and militia during the Battle of Guilford Courthouse is being unveiled this weekend.

The newly decorated Greensboro Transit Agency bus includes the names of 33 men at the Revolutionary War battle in 1781, according to a city news release.

The bus also displays the Guilford Courthouse flag, believed to have been flown during the battle; a sketch called “The Calvary Charge,” featuring a soldier on horseback; and a copy of a 1784 petition demanding the freedom of Black soldier Ned Griffin, signed by the men who served with him.

The bus will be parked at Tour Stop 8 at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and in the 300 block of South Elm Street from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The bus will operate along GTA Route 8 during the first week of July and then across routes citywide.

The special bus wrap was created at the request of Greensboro residents and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, according to the release. It seeks to honor the contributions of people of color who are often overlooked participants of the Revolutionary War.

Learn more about Black patriots and the role they played during the Battle of Guilford Courthouse by watching the video below.