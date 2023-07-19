GREENSBORO — Court proceedings were continued Tuesday for a bouncer at the former Blind Tiger nightspot who was charged with second-degree murder after a July 2022 shooting outside the club.

Also, the former manager of the popular Spring Garden Street music venue, which has since closed, accepted a plea deal in Guilford County District Court that prevents him from working in an ABC-licensed establishment or applying for a liquor license for two years. Other charges against the manager, Don "Doc" Beck Jr., were dismissed, according to his attorney.

The North Carolina ABC Commission suspended the nightclub's license after the shooting. The commission cited three shootings that year, including the one in July, in the reason for the suspension.

The July 2022 incident, which left patrons scrambling for cover, invited unwanted scrutiny by elected officials. Bouncer Jason Leonard was charged with the death of 19-year-old Pedro Alegria, who was shot outside the club.

The incident, which was captured on the venue's security cameras, occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on July 31. Alegria, police said, was unarmed at the time.

Leonard's case was continued to September, according to Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish.

After the shooting several people faced charges. Co-owner Bradford McCauley was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Those charges were dropped earlier this year. A judge granted a defense’s motion to dismiss the weapons offense because it was too vague. And after hearing the state’s evidence on the failure to superintend charge, the judge also dismissed that.

Beck was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and also hiring unlicensed armed security.

"My client took the plea because I think he was ready to move on," attorney Don Vaughan said.

Leonard and Anthony Delaney were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

Prior to the July incident, the city shut down The Blind Tiger after two other shootings occurred within days of each other. The business was able to reopen after safety and code violations were brought into compliance.

Still, the series of violent incidents ultimately marred the reputation of what had been one of the city's most iconic music venues and it eventually closed after 34 years in operation.

Since then, a new club called Hangar 1819 — a nod to the address at 1819 Spring Garden St. — has opened in the building.