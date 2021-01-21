Blind Tiger, Guilford officials at odds on whether COVID-19 rules were broken

GREENSBORO — State health officials have deemed last weekend's memorial concert at a popular live music venue a religious event, exempting it from rules put into place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

However, that exemption has not sat well with Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

And he made that clear during a meeting on Thursday night.

Mark Payne, Guilford County's attorney, told commissioners the memorial concert at The Blind Tiger was, in fact, not a religious event and will be treated as a violation of the county's COVID-19 health orders.

Payne added that after an investigation, nothing has been found that would classify it as a memorial service.

"To speak frankly," Payne said, "that’s not our analysis. It was advertised as, and what it appeared to be, was a benefit concert for the family of a local musician who died. It’s not enough to do the right thing. You’ve got to do the right thing and do it right."