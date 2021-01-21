Blind Tiger, Guilford officials at odds on whether COVID-19 rules were broken

GREENSBORO — State health officials have deemed last weekend's memorial concert at a popular live music venue a religious event, exempting it from rules put into place to stem the spread of COVID-19.
However, that exemption has not sat well with Melvin "Skip" Alston, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
And he made that clear during a meeting on Thursday night.
Mark Payne, Guilford County's attorney, told commissioners the memorial concert at The Blind Tiger was, in fact, not a religious event and will be treated as a violation of the county's COVID-19 health orders.
Payne added that after an investigation, nothing has been found that would classify it as a memorial service.
"To speak frankly," Payne said, "that’s not our analysis. It was advertised as, and what it appeared to be, was a benefit concert for the family of a local musician who died. It’s not enough to do the right thing. You’ve got to do the right thing and do it right."
A photo of last Sunday's event posted on The Blind Tiger's Facebook page showed attendees both standing and seated around high-top tables. Faces that could be seen in the photo, which has since been deleted, weren't covered.
That prompted county officials to investigate the Spring Garden Street venue.
The concert raised money for the family of the late Bill McQueen, a guitarist who died of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
In the wake of complaints that people were in attendance without face coverings, the club manager said the event was considered a memorial service.
Under state guidelines, that meant the proceedings were exempt from capacity, social distancing and mask requirements that are in effect to prevent potential infection from the coronavirus.
State guidelines for religious services recommend — but don't require — at least a 6-foot distance between groups from different households, and the wearing of face coverings when they're within 6 feet.
On Thursday, Alston asked Payne to recommend how the county might close what he called a "loophole" in Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order covering places of worship and religious services.
"It was, in my opinion, done in an irresponsible manner," he said Thursday night. "This event put a lot of people at risk."
Before Thursday's meeting, Alston said he saw a video showing 100 to 125 people at the club, without facemasks, dancing and singing.
"I wouldn’t classify it as a religious service," Alston said. "It might have been a benefit for a good cause. But at this point our call should be now protecting people’s lives."
A number of complaints prompted Paula Cox, a county environmental health manager, to visit The Blind Tiger on Wednesday.
"Other than a few minor things that they needed to adjust, they were in compliance when I was there with what they needed to have set up to be able to operate," Cox said.
The Blind Tiger reopened in August, nearly five months after a state-mandated quarantine forced most businesses in North Carolina to close.
General Manager Don Beck said then that the club would no longer be a standing, general-admission venue, and its capacity would be reduced from 500 people to about 125.
Although The Blind Tiger is a private club, it now functions under the governor's executive order as a restaurant.
Each ticket purchased comes with the choice of a hot dog or sub sandwich.
Club managers told Cox that about 60 people were in attendance last Sunday, she said.
"For the most part," Cox said, "I think that they were trying to do the very best they could under these difficult circumstances, as most all of our places are."
