Block of South Main Street in High Point to close Tuesday morning for road repairs

HIGH POINT — South Main Street from University Parkway to West Market Center Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday morning for road repairs, the city said in a news release.
The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Northbound traffic will be detoured using University Parkway, East Connector Street and East Market Center Drive. Southbound traffic will be detoured using West Market Center Drive, West Connector Street and College Drive.
At least one lane will be opened in each direction by end of the day Tuesday, the city said. If additional work is required, it should be completed Wednesday under temporary lane closures.
