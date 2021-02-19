Blog: Here's how the school reopening bill before North Carolina's governor could affect Guilford County Schools

So could this bill force Guilford County Schools to speed that up? I think that's unlikely, but it depends on the next moves by the Governor and the legislature.

Cooper could do nothing and let it the bill become law after 10 days. The bill says school districts have to provide the option of in-person learning to K-12 students by the first weekday that occurs fifteen days after the bill becomes law.

If that happens, then Guilford County Schools, if it sticks to schedule, will have completed its reentry plan without being required to hurry up.

On the other hand, say things move quickly and Cooper signs this or a similar bill into law on Monday, Feb. 22, or he vetoes it and the state legislature overrides his veto on that day.

Now we are hypothetically talking about March 9 as the date by which school districts must offer in-person instruction to students. Guilford County Schools plans call for half the returning eighth and eleventh graders to have their first day back on March 8 and the other half on March 11.

