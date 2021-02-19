Blog: Here's how the school reopening bill before North Carolina's governor could affect Guilford County Schools

I just read Senate Bill 37, the measure passed by both North Carolina's house and senate that is aimed at giving students in local public school districts the option of returning to in-person school.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that Cooper wants to talk further with legislative leaders before deciding what he will do with the bill.
One sticking point for him, he said, is the bill lets school districts out of prior state social distancing requirements for middle and high school students. He also said he does not think it gives school districts enough flexibility to respond to possible COVID-19 emergencies. The bill does, however, include a provision allowing districts to shift individual schools or classrooms to remote learning if COVID-19 exposures result in students quarantining or in insufficient staffing.
Cooper's options include signing, vetoing, letting the bill become law without his signature or negotiating with lawmakers to pass a tweaked version he'd be willing to sign.
Here are two possible impacts from the bill that I see for Guilford County Schools.
1) Reentry Timing
Guilford County Schools already has a plan to offer in-person classes two days per week to the grades who haven't had that option. Sixth and ninth grades are supposed to start next week. Seventh, 10th and 12th graders would return the week of March 1. Eighth and 11th graders would be back the week of March 8.
So could this bill force Guilford County Schools to speed that up? I think that's unlikely, but it depends on the next moves by the Governor and the legislature.
Cooper could do nothing and let it the bill become law after 10 days. The bill says school districts have to provide the option of in-person learning to K-12 students by the first weekday that occurs fifteen days after the bill becomes law.
If that happens, then Guilford County Schools, if it sticks to schedule, will have completed its reentry plan without being required to hurry up.
On the other hand, say things move quickly and Cooper signs this or a similar bill into law on Monday, Feb. 22, or he vetoes it and the state legislature overrides his veto on that day.
Now we are hypothetically talking about March 9 as the date by which school districts must offer in-person instruction to students. Guilford County Schools plans call for half the returning eighth and eleventh graders to have their first day back on March 8 and the other half on March 11.
I'm not sure whether the state would insist on Guilford County Schools speeding up the return of eighth and eleventh graders in this situation, or call it good enough. The district likely would need to seek guidance from the North Carolina Carolina Department of Instruction.
If nothing else, the bill would make it a lot harder for district leaders to change their mind about getting students back to school in the next three weeks, given that they would be facing a deadline.
2) Students with special needs.
There's a provision of the bill that requires local boards of education to provide the option for in-person instruction under Plan A (minimal social distancing) to students with individualized education programs or section 504 accommodation plans.
Reporter Dawn Baumgartner Vaughn of the Raleigh News & Observer reported it would require school districts to offer full-time, in-person instruction to special needs students.
They could still choose remote learning instead.
For other students, the bill gives school districts flexibility to decide whether to offer them in-person instruction under Plan A (minimal social distancing, used when all students are in attendance) or Plan B (moderate social distancing, which is used to limit density in school) or both.
Guilford County Schools has been able to socially distance students in elementary schools while offering daily instruction, but for middle and high schools the district plans to use a rotating schedule to cut down on crowding in classrooms, with half of each grade attending in person on Monday and Tuesday and learning remotely the other three days and the other half learning remotely the first three days and in person on Thursday and Friday.
That's one of the common strategies used by districts to operate schools under "Plan B."
Guilford County Schools has been offering in-person special needs instruction five days a week to students of all grade levels in its public separate schools and self-contained special needs classrooms since November.
But these are only a subset of students with individualized education programs or 504 plans in the district. Many students with disabilities that require some special educational accommodations attend regular or advanced classes with their peers. Some have needs that have made distance learning extra challenging.
It looks like this bill could require the district to come up with some kind of special option for these students, but exactly what is not clear. It doesn't mention any possibility for special needs students to opt-in to a two days in-person, three days remote "Plan B" like what is planned in Guilford County Schools.
Guilford County Schools likely would get guidance from NC DPI about how to proceed.
