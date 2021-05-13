Blue Duck offering discounts on electric bikes, scooters, in response to gasoline crunch

Blue Duck, which has electric bikes and electric scooters in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, is offering a discount in response to the reduction in gas delivery in North Carolina.

The company is waiving the unlock fee and providing a 50% discount to all ride time for North Carolina customers through Friday, according to an email from the company.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The person operating the scooter must be at least 18 years of age.

To ride the vehicles, customers will have to download the company's the app from the App Store or Google Play. After setting up an account, customers will be able to scan or input the code on the e-bike or e-scooter. Customers are able to ride as long as desired.

For information, call 833-258-33825 or visit www.flyblueduck.com.

+3 WATCH NOW: Blue Duck debuts electric scooters, bikes in Greensboro The Texas company won an exclusive two-year contract to provide the micromobility vehicles to the city, replacing Lime and Bird, the first two companies to partner with the Greensboro.