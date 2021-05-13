 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Duck offering discounts on electric bikes, scooters, in response to gasoline crunch
0 comments
top story

Blue Duck offering discounts on electric bikes, scooters, in response to gasoline crunch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scooters (copy) (copy)

Blue Duck e-scooters and e-bikes are displayed at LoFi Park on the Downtown Greenway last month. 

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Blue Duck, which has electric bikes and electric scooters in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, is offering a discount in response to the reduction in gas delivery in North Carolina.

The company is waiving the unlock fee and providing a 50% discount to all ride time for North Carolina customers through Friday, according to an email from the company.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The person operating the scooter must be at least 18 years of age.

To ride the vehicles, customers will have to download the company's the app from the App Store or Google Play. After setting up an account, customers will be able to scan or input the code on the e-bike or e-scooter. Customers are able to ride as long as desired.

For information, call 833-258-33825 or visit www.flyblueduck.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News