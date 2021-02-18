Blue Ridge Music Center to host virtual conference on women in music

To register for the conference, go to BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org and click on events.

There is no mandatory fee to register for the conference. Registrants are asked to make a suggested donation of $25 to support "A Place in the Band" programming.

Contributions of any amount are appreciated and complement the generosity of the project sponsors and supporters: the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service, National Endowment for the Arts, National Park Foundation, and The Bluegrass Situation.

All participants are being compensated for their participation in the conference and donations will help to offset the participant fees. Donations can be made at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/support, or by texting MUSIC to 833-705-1234.

The conference is part of "A Place in the Band: Women in Bluegrass and American Roots Music," a project by the Blue Ridge Music Center that began in 2020, honoring the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.