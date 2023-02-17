The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first North Carolina A&T State University Aggies Bobblehead on Friday as part of the officially licensed HBCU Bobblehead Series.

The series features the first bobblehead for 13 different historically Black colleges and universities, according to Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

"We hope the alumni, students, faculty, staff, and entire North Carolina A&T State community will enjoy this new Bobblehead,” Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are often passed down from generation to generation, and we think the bobbleheads in this new HBCU Series will certainly become cherished keepsakes.”

The officially licensed bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which was founded in 2014 in Milwaukee, Wis.

The schools get a percentage of every bobblehead sold. It varies by school, but is generally 10-15% of the sales, Sklar said.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

For details, go to store.bobbleheadhall.com.