GREENSBORO — Time was, this area wasn’t exactly known as a hotbed for speed skating. But that was before Bobby Byerly came along.

As a coach, Byerly helped make Guilford County the center of the inline skating world. As a businessman, when he and partner Bill Von Cannon opened the iconic Rol-a-Rink in High Point during the late 1950s, they provided entertainment for generations of kids and families.

“I think he raised almost every kid in High Point,” Lance Marshall wrote on an obituary tribute page. “A truly great man.”

Byerly, who coached dance, figure skating and speed skating, is enshrined in the Speed Skating Coaches Hall of Fame in Lincoln, Neb. He developed a passion for the sport at a rink in Thomasville, a place where he would meet his future wife.

A former U.S. Army paratrooper, he spent years working in the local furniture industry and would have turned 93 on Saturday.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at Westchester Baptist Church in High Point. Byerly is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Polly Ann Adams.

Byerly, a fatherly man said to have an infectious enthusiasm and dedication to his students, coached Rol-A-Rink’s speed skating club for decades and even drew athletes from Virginia. Years later, his students and people associated with the local skating community he helped nurture would win at the national and international levels and coach other champions, including Scott Hiatt, who did both.

Byerly sold the rink to Hiatt in 2008, and Hiatt would help turn local skaters like Olympic medalist Heather Richardson Bergsma, who learned to skate there, into champions. The rink closed for good in 2014, ending an era and closing a nostalgic chapter in the city’s history.

“Bob not only coached you as a skater on how to be competitive, but he coached you as an individual person on how to win graciously and how to lose graciously and make smart choices in your life,” wrote Carolyn Chambers on the tribute page.

According to Chambers, Byerly ran a strict racing program, expecting skaters to do their best.

“And we respected him for that,” Chambers said.

The Roller-Skating Rink Operators Association of America, Roller-Skating Teachers of America and the Speed Skating Coach Association of America over the years have acknowledged Byerly’s impact on the sport.

Byerly, who was named Coach of the Year several times, brushed off his role in the success of skaters. But those who trained with Byerly give him all the credit, not only for the progress of skating in the Triad, but nationwide.

Byerly had been asked to attend a speed clinic at the Olympic Training Center in 1975 as the U.S. Olympic Committee prepared for roller sports to be added to the games. He had been among the nation’s best coaches invited to Colorado to help design a competitive training program.

“I adopted the program from the very beginning,” Byerly told the News & Record in 2005. “We were successful before that, but very successful within a couple of years after that.”