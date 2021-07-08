Body found at bus stop leads to temporary closure of Guilford County Public Health

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Public Health temporarily closed Thursday after a body was found at a nearby bus stop.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a bus stop near 1100 Wendover Ave. and found an unconscious person, according to Lt. Frances Banks with the Greensboro Police Department.

EMS arrived and declared the person dead, Banks said.

Banks said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, did not appear to have suffered any sort of trauma.

Police are continuing to investigate the death, according to Banks.

As a result of investigation, Guilford County Public Health closed its building to the public until noon.

Banks did not indicate why the incident resulted in the temporary closure of the health department.

