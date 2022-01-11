 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Lake Daniel Park, Greensboro police say
Body found in Lake Daniel Park, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Daniel Park.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said a person walking their dog discovered the body near Mimosa Drive by Buffalo Creek.

"There doesn't appear to be signs of foul play or anything suspicious," Glenn said.

Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body and Glenn did not know if it was male or female.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death and assist in its identification.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

