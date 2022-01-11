Body found in Lake Daniel Park, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Daniel Park.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said a person walking their dog discovered the body near Mimosa Drive by Buffalo Creek.
"There doesn't appear to be signs of foul play or anything suspicious," Glenn said.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body and Glenn did not know if it was male or female.
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death and assist in its identification.
Kenwyn Caranna's favorite stories from 2021
These are some of the most fun, fascinating and touching stories that I covered this year.
Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn the Rockingham County native fans and money on social media
Tabitha Brown is a hometown girl whose positive personality and drive captured worldwide attention.
When Beef Burger owner Ralph Havis died in July, Greensboro lost a man who put his heart not only into his restaurant but in the community as well.
'We share in the tragedy': Greensboro firefighters honor the fallen, reigniting a tradition once lost
It's touching to see a tradition honoring first responders who sacrificed their lives revived after 50 years of dormancy.
Pat Waugh's grace in her perseverance after the loss of her daughter, Sandy Bradshaw, in the Sept. 11 attacks is inspiring.
It was so much fun to see this $15.5 million expansion come to fruition.
115-acre park in northwest Guilford County will serve equestrians, hikers and help protect Greensboro's water supply
This recent land purchase not only promises benefits for equestrians, hikers and joggers, it even helps preserve Greensboro's water source.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.