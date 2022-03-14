Body of Alamance County man found in creek in apparent ATV accident

GRAHAM — Authorities have found the body of a man who went missing after taking a ride on his all-terrain vehicle, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Divers found the body of Paul Shannon Geber, 56, of Whitney Road, at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in Mary’s Creek, the release said.
The site is approximately 350 yards downstream from where his ATV was found upside down on Sunday morning.
Gerber was reported missing on Saturday evening after he did not return from riding the trails near his home that afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, Alamance County Emergency Management, N.C. Emergency Management, Eli Whitney Fire Department, Elon Fire Department, Alamance County EMS, Alamance County Rescue and a N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter joined in the search.
As weather conditions continued to deteriorate with falling temperatures and gusty winds Saturday night, more resources were called in to search throughout the night, according to the release. Wake K9 Search and Rescue, Wake Forest Fire underwater rescue, Central N.C. Search and Rescue, Rescue Extrication Delivery Specialist, South Orange Rescue Squad, Northview Fire Department and the Civil Air Patrol also assisted in the search.
A total of 16 agencies and 76 ground and incident management personnel were involved, the sheriff's office said.
In the release, Sheriff Terry Johnson said: “The family is very appreciative to everyone involved in looking for Mr. Geber. I am asking that everyone keep this family in their thoughts and prayers.”
“I’ve been here throughout the day and I am so proud of our partnership with all of these agencies who came together in searching for Mr. Geber," Johnson said.