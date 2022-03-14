Body of Alamance County man found in creek in apparent ATV accident

GRAHAM — Authorities have found the body of a man who went missing after taking a ride on his all-terrain vehicle, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Divers found the body of Paul Shannon Geber, 56, of Whitney Road, at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in Mary’s Creek, the release said.

The site is approximately 350 yards downstream from where his ATV was found upside down on Sunday morning.

Gerber was reported missing on Saturday evening after he did not return from riding the trails near his home that afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, Alamance County Emergency Management, N.C. Emergency Management, Eli Whitney Fire Department, Elon Fire Department, Alamance County EMS, Alamance County Rescue and a N.C. Highway Patrol helicopter joined in the search.