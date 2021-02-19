 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of apparent drug overdose victim found near Wendover stores, Greensboro police say
0 comments

Body of apparent drug overdose victim found near Wendover stores, Greensboro police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape
Getty Images

GREEENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a body was found near the Shoppes at Wendover Village Friday. 

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers responded to a "found body" call in the 4200 block of West Wendover Avenue about 11:50 a.m.

At this time, it appears the person died of a possible drug overdose, according to Glenn. 

No further information was made available. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News