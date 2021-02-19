Body of apparent drug overdose victim found near Wendover stores, Greensboro police say

GREEENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a body was found near the Shoppes at Wendover Village Friday.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers responded to a "found body" call in the 4200 block of West Wendover Avenue about 11:50 a.m.
At this time, it appears the person died of a possible drug overdose, according to Glenn.
No further information was made available.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476
Jamie Biggs
