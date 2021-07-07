Body of pregnant woman, missing since last month's Dan River tubing accident, is found, Rockingham County authorities say

“Earlier today, I was asked if I was okay,’’ Cates said. “I have 31 years in this line of work and members were checking on me as well. I am doing fine, but it was nice to be checked on.’’

Cates and Page thanked the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, as well as all local and regional responders, for helping out with the rigorous search effort that saw the SHP send a specialized helicopter with infrared technology to scrutinize the river and surrounding land from the air.

Page and other officials further said they were grateful to see churches, community members, and many local agencies donate time, food and resources to rescue workers and the Villano family.

Four surviving family members were rescued June 17, the day after the accident, when a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the utility’s steam station.

Later that day, officials said they recovered the bodies of Antonio Ramon, 30, and Bridish Crawford, 27 — both of Eden — and Sophia Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Ind., about three miles from the dam. On June 20, the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, Bridish Crawford’s son and the family’s youngest member on the tubing trek, was recovered.