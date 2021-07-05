Body of pregnant woman, missing since last month's Dan River tubing accident, is found, Rockingham County authorities say

EDEN — The body of Teresa Villano, 35, was recovered from the Dan River on Monday afternoon, ending a 19-day search for the last of five family members to die in a dam-related tragedy here.
Rockingham County Emergency Services personnel and Swift Water Rescue team members located Villano's remains at around 4:30 p.m. near the Draper Landing, an access point at N.C. 770’s crossing of the river. Villano was six months pregnant and had moved to the area in the spring to live closer to family, relatives said.
Rodney Cates, director of the county's Emergency Services Department, and Sheriff Sam Page were at Draper Landing during the recovery, a spokesman said in a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Villano and eight other members of her family were tubing on June 16 and traveled over a low head dam near Duke Energy's Dan River Steam Station.
“They didn’t know what it was,’' Villano's sister Angelica Villano of La Porte, Indiana, said of the 8-foot-high dam earlier this month. Instead, her family members guessed the dam's ripples were nothing more than small rapids, Villano explained, citing accounts from survivors of the ordeal.
But the dam and other low-head dams like it are considered by many national outdoors experts and engineers to be "drowning machines'' — outdated structures with current at their bases that holds deadly churning power. That hydraulic force traps swimmers beneath the water in a reverse rolling cycle and drowns them, experts said.
County river veterans and emergency workers have called the tragedy, which drew help from state and regional search and rescue teams for over two weeks, the worst such accident they can remember.
Four surviving family members were rescued June 17, the day after the accident, when a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the utility’s steam station.
Later that day, officials said they recovered the bodies of Antonio Ramon, 30, and Bridish Crawford, 27 — both of Eden — and Sophia Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Ind., about three miles from the dam. On June 20, the body of Isaiah Crawford, 7, Bridish Crawford’s son and the family’s youngest member on the tubing trek, was recovered.
Survivors said they spent more than 22 hours in the water after the accident before they were rescued. Some clung to rafts, while 18-year-old Irena Villano used a finger to cling to a crevice she found in concrete near the dam, Angelica Villano said.
Other survivors include Irena Villano's brother Eric Villano, 14, of Eden, their father Ruben Villano, 35, who is the twin brother of Teresa Villano, and relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana.
