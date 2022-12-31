Boom Supersonic and Toyota North Carolina to start hiring wave in Greensboro in 2023

For Greensboro and Guilford County economic developers, workforce trainers and residential and commercial real-estate firms, 2023 will be a year of speculation.

The first of several waves of hiring is slated to begin in earnest for two employers planting what are hoped to be deep roots in the county and Triad.

Construction is projected to commence by this spring – weather permitting – on Boom Supersonic's $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The target completion date is the second quarter of 2024 for a 400,000-square-foot facility that will house manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution operations.

Boom officials have said they plan to ramp up hiring in pace as operations become functional.

The pledged goal is hiring at least 1,761 employees by the end of 2029, and potentially up to 2,400 by 2032.

Meanwhile, Toyota North Carolina is on a quicker timeline for its $3.79 billion electric-vehicle battery production plant in Liberty and nearby northern Randolph County.

The Toyota business unit said production is slated to begin in 2025 at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite, where it projects having 2,100 jobs.

The Toyota subsidiary plans to build lithium-ion batteries at the plant for about 200,000 hybrid and electric vehicles annually.

An initial round of hiring is under way for production and maintenance employees. For hiring information, go to www.toyota.com/careers.

Local economic officials acknowledge the challenge of finding, training and placing nearly 4,000 medium- to high-skilled workers for Boom and Toyota while also meeting the needs for existing manufacturers.

The state’s community college system is expected to play a major training role once Boom and Toyota determine the skills set their employees will need.

Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director, said some local companies within the Triad’s aerotropolis sector expressed some early concerns about stretching the local skilled workforce thin – with ripple effects on higher wage.

Baker said some of those employers have come to recognize that there likely will be a ripple effect for them, as Triad universities and community colleges meet the production training needs of Boom and Toyota.

“It’s a nice problem to have compared with a lack of jobs and high unemployment,” Baker said.

‘Yet, we have to rise to the challenge of developing the skilled workforce not only for these two companies, but for those existing employers and suppliers related to these two companies and transportation overall.”

Brent Christensen, president and chief executive of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, cited recent expansion commitments from “companies who have been here for decades,” including Volvo Trucks North America, Procter & Gamble, Mack Trucks and Cook Medical.

“We put our energies into attracting companies who see the value in our talented workforce in the region,” Christensen said.

“All in all, the ledger for our region is overwhelmingly positive and our economic-development pipeline remains robust, and we’re not taking our foot off the gas in any way,” Christensen said.

The other major challenge to be answered in 2023 is determining how to meet the housing needs for Boom and Toyota employees who want to work close to home.

Can residential housing developers secure enough nearby land, often family farmland held for generations, for households with incomes ranging from $150,000 to more than $1 million?

Or will a multitude of apartment complexes be the solution in each case?

Accompanying that challenge is finding commercial real-estate and restaurant developers who buy into the Boom and Toyota potential enough to construct shopping centers several years ahead of potential full usage.