Boom Supersonic is culmination of PTI's desire to be a haven for aviation

GREENSBORO — Boom Technology, a seven-year-old aviation company based in Englewood, Col., will receive up to $12 million in tax incentives from Guilford County and $1,500 per job from Greensboro to build its Boom Supersonic airliner factory at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners held a rare early morning meeting Wednesday to unanimously approve the incentives, which require the company to invest up to $500 million and employ up to 1,700 workers at the site.

Ninety minutes later the Greensboro City Council voted unanimously to approve an incentive of $1,500 per job that the company creates.

Gov. Roy Cooper will formally announce the new company at a press event at 2 p.m. at the airport on Wednesday. Regional officials have been working for many months to recruit the company.

The manufacturer, which has contracts with major airlines to buy its yet-untested supersonic airplane, is the culmination of dreams of at least two former Airport Authority board chairmen, Executive Director Kevin Baker, and the Triad economic development community for more than a decade.

