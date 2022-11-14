Broadway musical 'Frozen' coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center in 2023

GREENSBORO — Fans of Disney's "Frozen" will soon have an opportunity to see the Broadway musical in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 5 for performances beginning Wednesday, May 17, with performances playing through Sunday, June 4.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes/ticket fees by going online to either of these sites: tangercenter.com or ticketmaster.com. These are the only official retail ticket outlets — including the box office — for all performances at the Tanger Center.

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Tanger Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Tickets for groups of 10 (and more) are now available.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.