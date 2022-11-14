 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Broadway musical 'Frozen' coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center in 2023

  • 0

"Frozen The Broadway Musical" is one of seven shows coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro for its second Broadway season.

GREENSBORO — Fans of Disney's "Frozen" will soon have an opportunity to see the Broadway musical in Greensboro at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 5 for performances beginning Wednesday, May 17, with performances playing through Sunday, June 4.

Frozen, North American Tour

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes/ticket fees by going online to either of these sites: tangercenter.com or ticketmaster.com. These are the only official retail ticket outlets — including the box office — for all performances at the Tanger Center.

Frozen, North American Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Frozen, the North American Tour, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee directed by Michael Grandage with: Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Austin Colby (Hans), Jeremy Morse (Weselton)

Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Tanger Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

People are also reading…

Tickets for groups of 10 (and more) are now available.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than one million guests in 21 cities. The production is scheduled to play 19 cities in 2022-23.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city of Kherson celebrates Russian troops' retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert